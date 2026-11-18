Severe Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over central parts of South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Orange Message]* The Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over central parts of South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved very slowly north-northwestwards with the speed of 03 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 18th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 12.7°N and Longitude 85.5°E, about 580 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 650 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 730 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha). Continuing to move north-northwestward, it is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam, around noon of 20th November, 2026 as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. Se