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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , Monday, 27 July 2026 (14:51 IST)

जंतर-मंतर प्रदर्शन के बाद CJP का पार्टी वीडियो वायरल, फंडिंग पर उठे सवाल; क्या बोले तवलीन सिंह और सौरव दास?

mahesh jethmalani, tavleen singh and saurabh dass on CJP party viral video
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Mon, 27 Jul 2026 (14:51 IST)
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दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर कई दिनों तक चले विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें सीजेपी से जुड़े कई लोग एक होटल में पार्टी करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इससे अलावा प्रदर्शनस्थल पर सीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं के जश्न मनाते वीडियो भी जमकर वायरल हो रहे हैं। इन वीडियो पर मचे बवाल के बाद सीजेपी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता सौरव दास और प्रख्यात लेखिका तवलीन सिंह के जवाब भी चर्चा में है। ALSO READ: धर्मेंद्र प्रधान पर पोस्ट से BJP में बवाल! अपराजिता सारंगी की बेटी अर्चिता राहर घिरीं, पार्टी नेताओं ने जताई नाराजगी
 

महेश जेठमलानी ने उठाए फंडिंग पर सवाल?

इस वीडियो को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सीनियर एडवोकेट महेश जेठमलानी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर शेयर किया है। वायरल वीडियो में CJP के कुछ लोग एक होटल में पार्टी करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। वहां जश्न का माहौल है और नाच-गाना भी चल रहा है।

महेश जेठमलानी ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, 'क्या सच में ऐसा हो रहा है? CJP की लीडरशिप दिल्ली के एक होटल में पार्टी दे रही है। राजधानी दिल्ली में कई दिनों तक विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए। ऐसे में सवाल यह है कि इनके ट्रैवल, खाने और रहने का खर्च किसने उठाया? इनकी फंडिंग किसने की? ALSO READ: 'बेटी के बयान से दुखी हूं, लेकिन पिता को दोष नहीं दे सकते'— केशव महंता के बचाव में बोले हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा

तवलीन सिंह ने दिया जवाब

तवलीन सिंह ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, भाजपा अब कॉकरोच को एक 'फाइव-स्टार होटल' में पार्टी करते हुए दिखाकर उन्हें बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रही है। क्या हम यह पूछ सकते हैं कि इतने सारे भाजपा मंत्रियों और उनकी संतानों के पास डिजाइनर कपड़े और कार्टियर के चश्मे खरीदने के लिए पैसे कहाँ से आते हैं? ALSO READ: प्रधान के बाद अब गडकरी निशाने पर! 100% शुद्ध पेट्रोल के लिए 'E20 जनता पार्टी' मैदान में
 

क्या बोले सौरव दास?

कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता सौरव दास ने जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन के बाद सीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं साथ पार्टी और डांस करने के वायरल वीडियो पर की जा रही टिप्पणियों पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है। सौरव दास ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर लिखा, 'इससे एक बार फिर साफ़ हो जाता है कि सरकार और गोदी एंकर, जेन-ज़ी और नई पीढ़ी की सोच और भाषा को समझ ही नहीं पा रहे हैं।'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि हम जितने दिन जरूरत होगी, उतने दिन सड़क पर बैठ सकते हैं। हम नाचते-गाते हुए भी प्रदर्शन कर सकते हैं। हम हाथ में कोल्ड कॉफी लेकर भी आंदोलन को संगठित कर सकते हैं। बदलाव के लिए लड़ने के लिए हमारा वैसा दिखना जरूरी नहीं है, जैसा पिछली पीढ़ियां किसी आंदोलन से उम्मीद करती हैं।
सौरव दास ने कहा कि यही इस पीढ़ी की पहचान है-आत्मविश्वासी, रचनात्मक, जुझारू और ऐसी, जिसे किसी एक तयशुदा छवि में बांधा नहीं जा सकता। अंकल-आंटी चाहे जितनी शिकायत करते रहें, उन्हें हमारी इस पीढ़ी के साथ जीना और हमें स्वीकार करना ही होगा।
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प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जारी किया एक और नया वीडियो, पेपर लीक को लेकर किया यह बड़ा ऐलान

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जारी किया एक और नया वीडियो, पेपर लीक को लेकर किया यह बड़ा ऐलानPrime Minister Narendra Modi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपना ए‍क और वीडियो जारी किया। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपने तीसरे 'सेल्फी मोड' वर्टिकल वीडियो संदेश में कहा कि नंदन नीलेकणि की अध्यक्षता में परीक्षा सुधारों पर एक उच्चस्तरीय कार्य बल (High Level Task Force) का गठन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह टास्क फोर्स परीक्षा प्रणाली को अधिक पारदर्शी, विश्वसनीय और आधुनिक बनाने के लिए व्यापक सुधारों पर काम करेगी, ताकि छात्रों को निष्पक्ष और बेहतर परीक्षा व्यवस्था मिल सके। प्रधानमंत्री ने ये वीडियो भी मोबाइल से सेल्फी कैमरे से रिकॉर्ड किया है।

नेपाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, भारतीय मु्द्रा से हटाई रोक, अब ये नोट भी ले जा सकेंगे भारतीय

नेपाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, भारतीय मु्द्रा से हटाई रोक, अब ये नोट भी ले जा सकेंगे भारतीयBig decision by Government of Nepal : नेपाल की बालेन शाह सरकार ने भारतीय मुद्रा पर लगी रोक को हटाते हुए 200 और 500 रुपए के नोट देश में लाने और बाहर ले जाने की अनुमति दे दी है। यह अनुमति नवंबर 2026 के बाद जारी नोटों पर होगी। इससे नेपाल जाने वाले भारतीयों के साथ ही बॉर्डर इलाके के नेपाली लोगों को भी बड़ी राहत मिलेगी, जो सामान खरीदते के लिए सीमा पार करते हैं। करीब 10 साल बाद नेपाल ने भारतीय 200 और 500 रुपए के नोटों को लेकर बड़ा फैसला लिया है। अब भारतीय और नेपाली नागरिक तय सीमा के भीतर इन नोटों को नेपाल ला और ले जा सकेंगे।

उन नीट विद्यार्थियों की कहानी, जो पेपर लीक के बाद चले गए

उन नीट विद्यार्थियों की कहानी, जो पेपर लीक के बाद चले गएजंतर मंतर पर चल रहे विद्यार्थियों के प्रदर्शन में शायद ही कोई ऐसा दिन हो जिस दिन प्रदर्शनकारी उन 21 नीट अभ्यर्थियों का जिक्र नहीं करते थे जो अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रहे। केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान के इस्तीफे की खबर सुनते ही कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके ने स्टेज पर प्रदर्शनकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए उस पोस्टर को सबसे पहले मंगवाया जिसमें उन नीट अभ्यर्थियों के नाम थे, जिनकी मृत्यु हो चुकी है।

Pakistan को रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की चेतावनी, आतंक और धमकियों पर नहीं झुकेगा भारत

Pakistan को रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की चेतावनी, आतंक और धमकियों पर नहीं झुकेगा भारतरक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने रविवार को कहा कि भारत पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर के अलावा पाकिस्तान के साथ कोई बातचीत नहीं करेगा। द्रास में करगिल युद्ध स्मारक पर करगिल विजय दिवस समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए, सिंह ने कहा कि पड़ोसी देश के साथ भविष्य में कोई भी बातचीत केवल पाक कब्‍जे वाले कश्‍मीर के मुद्दे पर होगी, जो पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे के तहत भारत का एक अभिन्न अंग है।

CJP आंदोलन के पहले ही दिन धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने की थी इस्तीफे की पेशकश, BJP के बड़े नेता का दावा

CJP आंदोलन के पहले ही दिन धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने की थी इस्तीफे की पेशकश, BJP के बड़े नेता का दावामध्यप्रदेश के मंत्री और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने दावा किया है कि केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने दिल्ली में शुरू हुए छात्र आंदोलन के पहले ही दिन अपने पद से इस्तीफा देने की पेशकश कर दी थी। इंदौर में शनिवार को पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए विजयवर्गीय ने कहा कि धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इस्तीफा उन विदेशी ताकतों के मंसूबों को विफल कर दिया है, जो हिंसा फैलाकर भारत को अस्थिर करना चाहती थीं।

योगी सरकार की बड़ी सौगात, 48.79 करोड़ से काशी की तर्ज पर संवरेगा लोधेश्वर महादेव धाम

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