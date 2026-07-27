जंतर-मंतर प्रदर्शन के बाद CJP का पार्टी वीडियो वायरल, फंडिंग पर उठे सवाल; क्या बोले तवलीन सिंह और सौरव दास?
महेश जेठमलानी ने उठाए फंडिंग पर सवाल?
Seriously?— Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) July 27, 2026
The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing.
More serious questions:
Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics… pic.twitter.com/KSl4GIu0gr
तवलीन सिंह ने दिया जवाब
The BJP is now trying to defame the cockroaches by showing them at a party in a ‘five-star hotel.’ Can we ask how so many BJP ministers and their progeny afford designer clothes and Cartier glasses?— Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) July 27, 2026
क्या बोले सौरव दास?
It just goes to show that the government and godi anchors simply do not understand the language of Gen Z and younger generations.— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026
We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee. We can fight for change… https://t.co/3URTemFOoA