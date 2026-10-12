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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , Monday, 12 October 2026 (08:36 IST)

विपक्ष के मार्च से पहले दिल्ली पुलिस की एडवाइजरी, इन रास्तों पर जाने से बचें

rahul priyanka to protest against CEC
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Mon, 12 Oct 2026 (08:45 IST)
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CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर विपक्षी इंडिया गठबंधन आज सुबह सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेगा। मार्च से पहले दिल्ली में सुरक्षा सख्‍त। विपक्ष के प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए दिल्ली में आज 6 मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद रहेंगे। दिल्ली पुलिस ने एडवाइजरी जारी करते हुए दीन दयाल मार्ग, जहांगीर मार्ग, बहादुर शाह जफर मार्ग, महाराजा रणजीत सिंह मार्ग समेत कई रास्तों पर जाने से बचने को कहा। ALSO READ: CJP Protest : सीजेपी आंदोलन फिर होगा शुरू? अभिजीत दिपके ने बॉन्ड की खबरों को नकारा, दिल्ली पुलिस ने क्या बताया
 
दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने 12 अक्टूबर के लिए एक ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी जारी की है। इसमें यात्रियों को चेतावनी दी गई है कि प्रदर्शन के कारण राजधानी के कई हिस्सों में जाम लग सकता है और ट्रैफिक का रास्ता बदला जा सकता है। पुलिस ने लोगों से अनावश्यक यात्रा से बचने का भी अनुरोध किया है।
 

इन रास्तों पर जाने से बचें 

पुलिस ने विपक्ष के प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए 30 प्रमुख रास्तों पर जाने स बचने की सलाह दी है। इनमें राउंड अबाउट शंकर रोड-वंदे मातरम 'टी' पॉइंट, धौला कुआं फ्लाईओवर शामिल हैं। राउंड अबाउट झंडेवालान, राउंड अबाउट पंचकुइयां और राउंड अबाउट मंडी हाउस भी प्रभावित रहेंगे। डॉ दिनेश नंदिनी डालमिया चौक और राम चरण अग्रवाल चौक पर भी असर दिखेगा। मिंटो रोड/दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग और गुरु नानक चौक पर भी यातायात प्रभावित होगा।
 
चेम्सफोर्ड रोड – आउटर सर्कल कनॉट प्लेस टी-पॉइंट पर भी डायवर्जन होगा। लोधी रोड फ्लाईओवर और राउंड अबाउट नीला गुंबद भी सूची में हैं। राउंड अबाउट सम्राट होटल और सरदार पटेल मार्ग-पंचशील मार्ग क्रॉसिंग भी प्रभावित होंगी। आरएमएल हॉस्पिटल राउंड अबाउट और आउटर सर्कल कनॉट प्लेस - संसद मार्ग टी-पॉइंट भी प्रभावित रहेंगे।

6 मेट्रो स्टेशन भी रहेंगे बंद

डीएमआरसी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में 6 मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर एंट्री और एक्जिट बंद करने का फैसला किया है। इनमें पटेल चौक, जनपथ, राजीव चौक, मंडी हाउस, केंद्रीय सचिवालय और बाराखंभा रोड मेट्रो स्टेशन शामिल हैं।
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