बुधवार, 21 जनवरी 2026
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 21 जनवरी 2026 (08:22 IST)

पद संभालते ही चुनावी मोड में भाजपा अध्यक्ष नितिन नवीन, किन नेताओं को सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

Nitin Nabin news in hindi : भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नितिन नबीन पद संभालते ही चुनावी मोड में नजर आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने केरल, तेलगांना और बेंगलुरू चुनाव के लिए प्रभारी और सह प्रभारियों के नाम की घोषणा कर दी। इन फैसलों ने उन्होंने जता दिया है कि वे आगामी चुनावों के लिए कितने गंभीर है।
 
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नितिन नबीन ने केरल विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए विनोद तावड़े को चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया है। केंद्रीय मंत्री शोभा करंदलाजे को सह-प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है। तावड़े को चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव के लिए चुनावी पर्यवेक्षक भी बनाया गया है।
 
महाराष्ट्र सरकार में मंत्री आशीष शेलार को तेलंगाना नगर पालिका और कॉर्पोरेशन चुनावों के लिए चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया गया है जबकि रेखा शर्मा और अशोक परनामी को सहप्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है।
 
नबीन ने राममाधव को ग्रेटर बेंगलुरु नगर निकाय चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। राजस्थान भाजपा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया और संजय उपाध्याय को सह प्रभारी बनाया गया है।
