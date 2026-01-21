पद संभालते ही चुनावी मोड में भाजपा अध्यक्ष नितिन नवीन, किन नेताओं को सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

Nitin Nabin news in hindi : भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नितिन नबीन पद संभालते ही चुनावी मोड में नजर आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने केरल, तेलगांना और बेंगलुरू चुनाव के लिए प्रभारी और सह प्रभारियों के नाम की घोषणा कर दी। इन फैसलों ने उन्होंने जता दिया है कि वे आगामी चुनावों के लिए कितने गंभीर है।

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नितिन नबीन ने केरल विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए विनोद तावड़े को चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया है। केंद्रीय मंत्री शोभा करंदलाजे को सह-प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है। तावड़े को चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव के लिए चुनावी पर्यवेक्षक भी बनाया गया है।

BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin has appointed Shri Vinod Tawde as the Election In-Charge and Sushri Sobha Karandlaje as Election Co-Incharge for the upcoming Kerala assembly election. pic.twitter.com/CaJbnuAGwm

BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin has appointed Shri Ashish Shelar as the Election In-Charge, and Shri Ashok Parnami along with Smt. Rekha Sharma as Election Co-Incharges for the upcoming Telangana Municipal and Corporation elections. pic.twitter.com/ssCbvlSvD9