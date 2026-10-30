भूटान में ग्लेशियर झील फटने से बंगाल-असम में बाढ़ का खतरा, गांवों में बजे सायरन
असम-बंगाल के गांवों में बज रहे सायरन
Bhutan की Shintaphu Lake में ग्लेशियल झील फटने (GLOF) से अचानक बाढ़ आ गई, जिससे सड़कें और बुनियादी ढांचे को नुकसान पहुंचा है। इसके बाद North Bengal और Assam में Sankosh River के आसपास रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Kokrajhar और Dhubri में प्रशासन हालात पर नजर बनाए हुए है। Alipurduar में 10,000 से अधिक लोगों को राहत केंद्रों में पहुंचाया गया है, जबकि NDRF और SDRF की टीमें तैनात हैं। Bhutan में अब तक किसी की मौत की खबर नहीं है, लेकिन निचले इलाकों में बाढ़ का खतरा बना हुआ है।— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) October 30, 2026
क्या बोले असम CM?
We are closely monitoring the possible impact of the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan across all vulnerable revenue circles of Dhubri and Kokrajhar. Our teams are also in constant contact with the NDRF and other agencies, and are ready to respond if needed. Residents are requested to stay alert, follow official updates and cooperate with local officials.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 30, 2026