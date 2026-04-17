LIVE: 131वां संविधान संशोधन बिल लोकसभा में गिरा, सरकार बोली- महिलाओं को अधिकार दिलाकर ही रहेंगे

शुक्रवार, 17 अप्रैल 2026
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Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 17 अप्रैल 2026 (19:48 IST)

131वां संविधान संशोधन बिल लोकसभा में गिरा, सरकार बोली- महिलाओं को अधिकार दिलाकर ही रहेंगे

Live news in Hindi
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला ने कहा कि संविधान संशोधन(131वां संशोधन) बिल पास नहीं हुआ, सदन में वोटिंग के दौरान इसे 2/3 बहुमत नहीं मिला।  संविधान (131वां संशोधन) संशोधन बिल के लिए लोकसभा में कुल 489 वोट पड़े। बिल के पक्ष में 278 वोट, जबकि बिल के खिलाफ 211 वोट पड़े। किरण रीजिजू ने कहा कि महिलाओं को अधिकार दिलाकर रहेंगे।पल पल की जानकारी...


07:42 PM, 17th Apr
संविधान (131वां संशोधन) संशोधन बिल के लिए लोकसभा में कुल 489 वोट पड़े। बिल के पक्ष में 278 वोट, जबकि बिल के खिलाफ 211 वोट पड़े।

07:31 PM, 17th Apr
कानून मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल ने महिला आरक्षण से जुड़ा संविधान संशोधन बिल पारित करने के लिए पेश कर दिया है।  स्पीकर ओम बिरला ने कहा संविधान संशोधन बिल पर वोटिंग होगी। उन्होंने लॉबी खाली कराने के लिए कहा। महिला आरक्षण से जुड़े बिल पर वोटिंग शुरू। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी भी सदन में मौजूद। 

07:24 PM, 17th Apr
गृह मंत्री बोले- हम महिलाओं को आरक्षण देकर रहेंगे
गृह मंत्री ने कहा कि ऐसा नहीं है कि सिर्फ महिला आरक्षण विधेयक का विरोध हो रहा है, हमने धारा 370 समाप्त की, उन्होंने विरोध किया, राम मंदिर बनाया, विरोध किया, CAA लाए, विरोध किया, तीन तलाक समाप्त किया, विरोध किया, GST लाए, विरोध किया, आयुष्मान भारत बनाया, विरोध किया, नया संसद भवन बनाया, विरोध किया, CDS बनाया, विरोध किया, नक्सलवाद खत्म किया, विरोध किया, एयरस्ट्राइक, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर का विरोध किया। इन्होंने अच्छा-बुरा सोचे बिना नरेन्द्र मोदी जी जो कर रहे हैं, उसका विरोध करने का ठान लिया है।

महिलाओं को प्रस्थापित करने के लिए, उन्हें संबल बनाने के लिए, उन्हें प्रतिनिधित्व देने के लिए, विधायी संस्थाओं में उनकी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए... जिसके विरोध का भी सामना करना पड़े, हम करेंगे, हम लड़ेंगे और महिलाओं को आरक्षण देकर रहेंगे। विपक्ष पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि अच्छा-बुरा सोचे बगैर इन्होंने नरेंद्र मोदीजी जो कर रहे हैं, उसका विरोध करने की ठान लिए हैं। मैंने तो सोचा था कि आज महिलाओं को आरक्षण के लिए बिल आ रहा है, इसका विरोध नहीं करेंगे। लेकिन इन्होंने इसका भी विरोध किया। ये जो बिल अर्जुन राम मेघवाल जी लेकर आए हैं, इसमें लोकसभा सदस्यों की संख्या 850 तक करने की बात है। अनुच्छेद 81(3) में नवीन जनसंख्या के अनुसार परिभाषित करने के प्रावधान को समाप्त करते हैं।

उन्होंने संशोधन भी गिनाए, और कहा कि सारे बदलावों का मूल उद्देश्य है कि माताओं-बहनों को 33 फीसदी आरक्षण दिया जाएगा। 2023 में सर्वसम्मति से यह बिल पारित हुआ, लेकिन आज कांग्रेस पार्टी पीछे हो रही है. यह बिल मोदीजी ला रहे हैं, बिल पारित होता है तो माताओं के बीच मोदीजी का यश बढ़ेगा। मोदीजी ने बड़ा एडवर्टाइज देकर यश देने का भी कह दिया। इस सदन ने 2023 में जो 33 फीसदी आरक्षण का सदन ने फैसला किया था, उससे ये पीछे हट रहे हैं। हमारे नेता ने तो कहा कि भाई अंतरात्मा की आवाज से वोट करिए। ये नारा मोदी जी का नारा, इंदिराजी का है। यहां आत्मा ही नदारद है, अंतरात्मा कहां से लाएं।

07:19 PM, 17th Apr
अमित शाह बोले- प्रियंका गांधी से सीखें सदन में बोलना
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने लोकसभा में महिला आरक्षण बिल और परिसीमन बिल पर बहस का जवाब देते हुए कहा, "मैं नेता प्रतिपक्ष का भाषण सुन रहा था, यह भाषा सदन की मर्यादा के विपरीत है... अपशब्दों का प्रयोग होता है, असंसदीय शब्दों की भरमार लग जाती है... यह नेता प्रतिपक्ष का किस तरह का बर्ताव है, क्या भाषा है? क्या उन्हें लगता है कि देश उनकी यह भाषा नहीं सुन रहा? वे संविधानिक संस्थाओं का अपमान करते हैं... वे सत्र छोड़कर विदेश चले जाते हैं... सदन में बोलने की कला आपके यहां बहुत वरिष्ठ लोग हैं उनसे सीखें, या प्रियंका गांधी से सीख लें।"

07:07 PM, 17th Apr
संविधान के किस अनुच्छेद में धर्म के आधार पर आरक्षण का प्रावधान
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि मैं कांग्रेस से कहता हूं कि सिर्फ भाषण में नारे लगाने से देश का पिछड़ा वर्ग आपको हितैषी नहीं मानेगा। 1947 से 2014 तक आप ओबीसी का विरोध करते रहे। जब ओबीसी के बिना सत्ता नहीं मिलेगी, यह समझ आ गया, तब आज ओबीसी की माला जप रहे हो। यह दिखावटी प्रेम है, इस देश का पिछड़ा वर्ग भी जानता है और देश की पूरी जनता भी जानती है। और आज से देश की महिलाएं भी जानेंगी कि उनका अधिकार कांग्रेस पार्टी ने छीना।

यहां कुछ सदस्यों ने भ्रांति फैलाई कि मुस्लिम महिलाओं को आरक्षण मिलना चाहिए। मैं यहां संविधान की नीतियों को स्पष्ट करना चाहता हूं। भारतीय संविधान धर्म के आधार पर आरक्षण को स्वीकार नहीं करता है। इंडी अलायंस वाले तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति के कारण मुस्लिम आरक्षण की मांग खड़ी करना चाहते हैं और ये संविधान की बात करते हैं। कोई मुझे बता दे कि संविधान के किस अनुच्छेद में धर्म के आधार पर आरक्षण का प्रावधान है।

06:58 PM, 17th Apr
गृह मंत्री ने कहा- संविधान में धर्म के आधार पर आरक्षण नहीं, कभी नहीं देंगे
गृह मंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने पहले भी जाति जनगणना का विरोध किया। मोदी सरकार में ओबीसी आयोग को मान्यता मिली। बीजेपी को धर्म के आधार पर आरक्षण नामंजूर। कांग्रेस ने 1980 में मंडल आयोग के सुझाव नहीं माने। मोदी सरकार में 40 प्रतिशत मंत्री ओबीसी हैं। चुनाव में महिलाएं इनसे हिसाब मांगेगी। कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु, आंध्रप्रदेश, तेलंगाना और केरल... इन पांच राज्यों की 543 सीटों में वर्तमान संख्या 129 है, जिसका प्रतिशत 23.76 बनता है। अब वृद्धि के बाद जब इन पांचों राज्यों का आवंटन किया जाता है, तो सीटों की संख्या 129 से बढ़कर 195 हो जाएगी। 816 में इसका प्रतिशत निकालेंगे तो 23.87 आएगा। पहले 23.76 प्रतिशत था और अब 23.87 होगा। किसी का कोई नुकसान नहीं होगा। 

06:49 PM, 17th Apr
गृह मंत्री ने कहा- 1 घंटे का समय दीजिए, 50 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी का संशोधन लाएंगे
गृह मंत्री ने लोकसभा में विपक्ष के हंगामे पर कहा एक घंटे का समय दीजिए संशोधन कर देंगे। विपक्ष समर्थन दे तो 50 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी का संशोधन लाएंगे। जब से यह बिल आया है, तब से विपक्ष ने कुछ भ्रांतियां फैलाना शुरू किया है कि जाति जनगणना को टालने के लिए सरकार संविधान संशोधन लेकर आई है। मैं बताना चाहता हूं कि तीन माह पहले ही हम जाति जनगणना का पूरा टाइम टेबल घोषित कर चुके हैं, टालने का सवाल ही नहीं है। जाति जनगणना शुरू हो चुकी है, उसका पहला चरण चल रहा है।

06:47 PM, 17th Apr
गृह मंत्री ने लोकसभा में विपक्ष के हंगामे पर कहा एक घंटे का समय दीजिए संशोधन कर देंगे। विपक्ष समर्थन दे तो 50 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी का संशोधन लाएंगे।

06:21 PM, 17th Apr
गृह मंत्री शाह ने कहा- इंडी अलायंस ने महिला आरक्षण का विरोध किया
amit shah in loksabha
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि सबसे पहले 1972 में तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी की सरकार ने परिसीमन विधेयक लाकर सीटों को 525 से बढ़ाकर 545 किया और फिर इसे फ्रीज कर दिया गया। 1976 में सत्ता बचाने के लिए आपातकाल के दौरान 42वें संशोधन द्वारा परिसीमन पर रोक लगा दी गई। इंदिरा जी प्रधानमंत्री थीं, उन्होंने कानून लाकर परिसीमन पर रोक लगाई, लेकिन आज ये कितने शक्तिशाली हैं कि विपक्ष में बैठकर परिसीमन पर रोक लगाना चाह रहे हैं। उस वक्त भी कांग्रेस ने ही परिसीमन से देश की जनता को वंचित रखा था और आज भी कांग्रेस ही परिसीमन से देश की जनता को वंचित कर रही है।
 
कई सारे सदस्यों ने अनेक प्रकार की आशंकाएं व्यक्त कीं कि परिसीमन अभी क्यों लाया जाए? तो मैं बता दूं कि जो नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम आया है, उसमें जिक्र है कि 2026 के बाद होने वाली जनगणना के बाद जो परिसीमन होगा, उसमें महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षण सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। अब ये कहते हैं कि बिल लाते समय ऐसा जिक्र क्यों किया गया? यह हमने नहीं किया। 1971 में इंदिरा गांधी की सरकार थी, तब वे इसे फ्रीज करके गई थी, वह फ्रीज की गई सीटों की संख्या उठाते हैं तभी नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम का क्रियान्वयन होता है इसलिए हम इसे लेकर आए।

गृह मंत्री ने कहा कि ऐसी 127 सीटें हैं, जहां निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में 20 लाख से ज़्यादा मतदाता हैं।  यह 'एक व्यक्ति, एक वोट और एक मूल्य' के सिद्धांत की मूल भावना के विपरीत है।  कुछ जगहों पर 45 लाख मतदाताओं का एक प्रतिनिधि होता है, तो कुछ जगहों पर 6 लाख मतदाताओं का एक प्रतिनिधि। इसका नतीजा यह होता है कि अलग-अलग निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में हर वोट का मूल्य बराबर नहीं होता।

गृह मंत्री शाह ने कहा कि  हमारे संविधान में समय-समय पर परिसीमन का प्रावधान किया गया है। परिसीमन से ही SC और ST  जिसकी संख्या बढ़ती है, उसकी सीटें बढ़ने का भी प्रावधान है।  एक प्रकार से जो परिसीमन का विरोध कर रहे हैं, वह SC और ST सीटों की बढ़ोतरी का भी विरोध कर रहे हैं। 

पहला : महिला सशक्तिकरण करने वाले संविधान सुधार को समयबद्ध तरीके से लागू कर 2029 का चुनाव महिला आरक्षण के साथ कराया जाए। दूसरा: एक व्यक्ति — एक वोट — एक मूल्य... यह सिद्धांत जो हमारे संविधान के मूल में है, जिसे संविधान सभा ने तय किया था, उस संविधान की स्पिरिट को लागू किया जाए।

इस चर्चा को अगर बारीकी से कोई सुनेगा तो महिला आरक्षण के लिए जो संविधान संशोधन है, उसका किसी ने विरोध नहीं किया है। सभी ने कहा है कि यह संविधान संशोधन जो आया है, उसका हम स्वागत करते हैं। लेकिन इंडी अलायंस के सभी सदस्यों ने स्पष्ट रूप से महिला आरक्षण का विरोध किया है।


06:14 PM, 17th Apr
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने महिला आरक्षण बिल पर चर्चा का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि विपक्ष ने महिला आरक्षण का विरोध किंतु-परंतु लगाकर किया। यह तरीकों का नहीं बिल का विरोध है। 2029 में आरक्षण के साथ चुनाव का लक्ष्य। बिल का उद्देश्य महिला साशक्तिकरण है। 

03:17 PM, 17th Apr
केंद्रीय मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि पीएम को जादूगर कहना उनका अपमान। ये देश के प्रधानमंत्री का अपमान कर रहे हैं। देश की जनता ने उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री बनाया। राहुल को अपने बयान के लिए माफी मांगना होगी। केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रीजीजू ने भी कहा कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष की भाषा सही नहीं है। उन्होंने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर को जादू कहा। इस पर स्पीकर ने कहा कि राहुल का बयान कार्यवाही से निकाला गया।

03:04 PM, 17th Apr
-राहुल गांधी ने अपने भाषण में कहा कि दक्षिण का प्रतिनिधित्व कम नहीं होने देंगे। देश की आत्मा पर हमला नहीं होने देंगे।
-राहुल के कहानी सुनाने को लेकर सत्ता पक्ष ने किया एतराज। स्पीकर ओम बिरला ने भी उन्हें नसीहत देते हुए कहा कि संसद की मर्यादा होती है। मुद्दे पर अपनी राय रखें। उन्होंने कहा कि आप किसी चौराहे पर नहीं संसद में बोल रहे हैं। कहानी ना सुनाएं, सीधे मुद्दे पर आएं।

02:55 PM, 17th Apr
-नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने लोकसभा में कहा कि इस बिल का महिलाओं से कोई लेना देना नहीं। परिसीमन बिल से महिलाओं का भला नहीं। ओबीसी, दलित और मुस्लिमों से ताकत छिनने की कोशिश। हम ऐसा होने नहीं देंगे। पूरा विपक्ष मिलकर इसे गिराएगा।
-हम सबने महिलाओं से काफी कुछ सीखा। जब मैं छोटा था तो अंधेरे से डरता था। डर से मुकाबला करने की हिम्मत चाहिए। सरकार डरी हुई है।
-राहुल गांधी के भाषण पर लोकसभा में भारी हंगामा।

02:29 PM, 17th Apr
लोकसभा में महिला आरक्षण संशोधन विधेयक पर वोटिंग से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक और पोस्‍ट किया है। उन्‍होंने सांसदों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि मैं संसद के सभी सदस्यों से यह कहना चाहूंगा कि अपने घर की मां, बहन, बेटी और पत्नी की याद को मन में रखते हुए, अपनी अंतरात्मा की आवाज़ सुनें। यह देश की नारी शक्ति की सेवा करने और उन्हें सम्मान देने का एक सुनहरा अवसर है।

उन्हें नए अवसरों से वंचित न करें। यह संशोधन सर्वसम्मति से पारित होगा और देश की नारी शक्ति और भी अधिक सशक्त बनेगी। देश का लोकतंत्र और भी अधिक सशक्त होगा। आइए, आज हम सब मिलकर इतिहास रचें। भारत की महिलाओं को, देश की आधी आबादी को, उनका उचित हक़ दें।

01:17 PM, 17th Apr
लोकसभा में समाजवादी पार्टी की सांसद डिंपल यादव ने भी संविधान संशोधन बिल पर अपने विचार रखें। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि 2023 में जब यह बिल पास हुआ था, तो पक्ष और पूरा विपक्ष एक साथ होकर, इस बिल को हम लोगों ने पास कराया था, और यह सर्वसम्मति से पास हुआ था। लेकिन अब जो ये संशोधन लाया जा रहा है, तो आखिरकार सरकार क्या चाहती है। क्या सरकार वाकई में महिलाओं का सशक्तिकरण चाहती है या इस विधेयक को लाकर, इस संशोधन को लाकर वो खुद के सशक्तिकरण के तरफ काम कर रही है। 

12:22 PM, 17th Apr
-टीएमसी सांसद कल्याण बनर्जी ने कहा, महिला आरक्षण के लिए परिसीमन जरूरी नहीं।
-जदयू से लोकसभा सांसद राजीव रंजन उर्फ ललन सिंह ने कहा कि 50 फीसदी आबादी वाली महिलाओं के लिए लाया गया कानून जल्दबाजी में नहीं लाया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस वाले ऐसे सामाजिक संशोधन को लागू नहीं होने देंगे। ललन सिंह ने कहा- बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री रहे नीतीश कुमार ने तमाम सभी पदों पर महिलाओं को आरक्षण दिया। लालू जी ने नीतीश जी के फैसले का विरोध किया और आज तक लालू जी को इसका खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ रहा है। आज बिहार की महिलाएं एनडीए के साथ खड़ी हैं।

11:14 AM, 17th Apr
संसद की कार्यवाही शुरू। लगातार तीसरी बार राज्यसभा के उपसभापति चुने गए हरिवंश। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, नेता प्रतिपक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने दी बधाई।

10:44 AM, 17th Apr
महिला आरक्षण बिल पर दोपहर 3 बजे संसद में बोलेंगे राहुल गांधी।

08:43 AM, 17th Apr
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, हमारी नारी शक्ति सशक्त भारत की पहचान है। देश की माताएं-बहनें और बेटियां अपनी अटूट संकल्पशक्ति, निष्ठा और सेवाभाव से आज हर क्षेत्र में भारतवर्ष का गौरव बढ़ा रही हैं। 

08:42 AM, 17th Apr
बैसाख अमावस्या पर प्रयागराज में स्नान और दान के लिए बड़ी संख्या में भक्त संगम घाट पहुंचे। 

07:41 AM, 17th Apr
महिलाओं को संसद और विधानसभाओं में 33 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने वाला महिला आरक्षण अधिनियम, 2023 गुरुवार से लागू हो गया है। केंद्रीय कानून मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार, यह कानून 16 अप्रैल 2026 से प्रभावी हो गया है हालांकि, यह साफ नहीं है कि जब संसद में इस कानून पर चर्चा चल ही रही है तो फिर इसे आज से ही लागू क्यों किया गया है। ALSO READ: महिला आरक्षण कानून की अधिसूचना जारी; 16 अप्रैल से हुआ प्रभावी, विपक्ष ने उठाए सवाल
लेखक के बारे में
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
खुल गया होर्मुज स्ट्रेट, ईरानी विदेश मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, ऐसे जहाज कर सकेंगे पार

नासिक TCS केस, WhatsApp ग्रुप से होती थी प्लानिंग, देवी-देवताओं पर टिप्पणी, SIT खोलेगी बड़े राज

नासिक TCS केस, WhatsApp ग्रुप से होती थी प्लानिंग, देवी-देवताओं पर टिप्पणी, SIT खोलेगी बड़े राजआईटी कंपनी टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विस (TCS) की नासिक ब्रांच में कथित धर्मांतरण और यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों के बीच नई खुलासे सामने आ रहे हैं। जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी ट्रेनिंग टीम का हिस्सा थे और नए कर्मचारियों की पूरी जानकारी रखते थे। वे ऐसे लोगों को ‘टारगेट’ बनाते थे जो आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर हों, पारिवारिक समस्याओं से जूझ रहे हों या पैसों की जरूरत में हों।

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर टला बड़ा हादसा, आपस में टकराए 2 विमानों के पंख, मची अफरातफरी

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर टला बड़ा हादसा, आपस में टकराए 2 विमानों के पंख, मची अफरातफरीWings of two planes collided : दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर गुरुवार दोपहर को टैक्सीवे पर अकासा एयर और स्पाइसजेट के विमानों के पंखों के टकराने से दोनों विमानों को हुए नुकसान के कारण उन्हें उड़ान से रोक दिया गया है। यह घटना अपराह्न करीब 2.15 बजे हवाई अड्डे के टर्मिनल एक पर हुई जब अकासा एयर का विमान उड़ान भरने के लिए निकलने वाला था और स्पाइसजेट का विमान पार्किंग स्टैंड की तरफ जा रहा था। उसी वक्त उसके पंख पास में कड़े अकासा विमान के पंख से टकरा गया। दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर उस वक्त अफरातफरी जैसा माहौल बन गया।

PM मोदी का ब्लैंक चेक, प्रियंका गांधी की चेतावनी, अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस का कन्फ्यूजन मिटाया, जानें Women Reservation Bill पर बयान

PM मोदी का ब्लैंक चेक, प्रियंका गांधी की चेतावनी, अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस का कन्फ्यूजन मिटाया, जानें Women Reservation Bill पर बयानआज लोकसभा में महिला आरक्षण विधेयक को लेकर चर्चा हुई। इसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और प्रियंका गांधी सहित कई मंत्री और सांसद शामिल हुए। किस नेता ने क्या कहा-

Priyanka Gandhi : प्रियंका गांधी का अमित शाह पर तंज, चाणक्य आज जिंदा होते तो वो भी चौंक जाते

Priyanka Gandhi : प्रियंका गांधी का अमित शाह पर तंज, चाणक्य आज जिंदा होते तो वो भी चौंक जातेप्रियंका गांधी ने कहा कि आज की चर्चा महिला आरक्षण पर नहीं है। मैंने इसका प्रारूप पढ़ा है। सबसे पहले इसमें लिखा है कि महिला आरक्षण 2029 तक लागू हो, हम सहमत हैं। बार-बार बहकाने वाले पुरुषों को महिलाएं पहचान लेती हैं। सावधान हो जाइए नहीं तो पकड़े जाएंगे। 2023 में मोदी सरकार ने जब यह बिल पास किया तो हमने उसका समर्थन किया।

पाकिस्तान में लश्कर के आतंकी आमिर हमजा पर हमला, भारत में हुए कई हमलों का है मास्टरमाइंड, हाफिज सईद से क्या है कनेक्शन?

पाकिस्तान में लश्कर के आतंकी आमिर हमजा पर हमला, भारत में हुए कई हमलों का है मास्टरमाइंड, हाफिज सईद से क्या है कनेक्शन?पाकिस्तान के लाहौर में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के संस्थापक सदस्य और आतंकी आमिर हमजा पर जानलेवा हमला हुआ है। अज्ञात हमलावरों ने उसे निशाना बनाया और गोलियां दागकर फरार हो गए। अस्पताल में आतंकी आमिर की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। आमिर हमजा लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के संस्थापक सदस्यों में से एक है और उसे हाफिज सईद का बेहद करीबी माना जाता है। यह हमला एक न्यूज चैनल के बाहर हुआ। हमजा का नाम भारत में कई आतंकी हमलों से जुड़ा रहा है। हमले के पीछे किसका हाथ है, इसका अभी तक खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है, लेकिन पाकिस्तान की सुरक्षा एजेंसियां जांच में जुट गई हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

जनता दर्शन में CM योगी ने सुनीं 200 लोगों की समस्याएं, बोले- हर शिकायत का होगा त्वरित समाधान

जनता दर्शन में CM योगी ने सुनीं 200 लोगों की समस्याएं, बोले- हर शिकायत का होगा त्वरित समाधानमुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गोरखपुर प्रवास के दौरान लगातार दूसरे दिन, शुक्रवार सुबह गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आयोजित जनता दर्शन में लोगों से मुलाकात कर उनकी समस्याएं सुनीं। मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि जनता की समस्याओं पर त्वरित संवेदनशीलता दिखाएं। समस्या से जुड़ी शिकायत पर तेजी से कार्रवाई करते हुए गुणवत्तापूर्ण व संतुष्टिपरक समाधान सुनिश्चित कराएं।

महिला आरक्षण से जुड़ा बिल 54 वोट से गिरा,सरकार का दावा- महिलाओं को अधिकार दिलाकर ही रहेंगे

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