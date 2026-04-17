LIVE: 131वां संविधान संशोधन बिल लोकसभा में गिरा, सरकार बोली- महिलाओं को अधिकार दिलाकर ही रहेंगे

-राहुल गांधी के भाषण पर लोकसभा में भारी हंगामा।

Women are a central force, a driving force in our national imagination and our national perspective.



All of us in this room have been influenced, taught, and have learnt a lot from the women in our lives - mothers, sisters, and wives.



: LoP Shri @RahulGandhi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/2Twb7HPuKq