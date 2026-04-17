LIVE: 131वां संविधान संशोधन बिल लोकसभा में गिरा, सरकार बोली- महिलाओं को अधिकार दिलाकर ही रहेंगे

Women are a central force, a driving force in our national imagination and our national perspective.— Congress (@INCIndia) April 17, 2026
All of us in this room have been influenced, taught, and have learnt a lot from the women in our lives - mothers, sisters, and wives.
: LoP Shri @RahulGandhi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/2Twb7HPuKq
हमारी नारी शक्ति सशक्त भारत की पहचान है। देश की माताएं-बहनें और बेटियां अपनी अटूट संकल्पशक्ति, निष्ठा और सेवाभाव से आज हर क्षेत्र में भारतवर्ष का गौरव बढ़ा रही हैं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2026
देव्या यया ततमिदं जगदात्मशक्त्या निश्शेषदेवगणशक्तिसमूहमूर्त्या ।
तामम्बिकामखिलदेवमहर्षिपूज्यां भक्त्या नताः स्म… pic.twitter.com/QaWDfseIAN