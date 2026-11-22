Adani Defence & Aerospace successfully demonstrated Bagheera AT1, a vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. Bagheera AT1 is the outcome of 18 months of design and development, during which the missile system was customised for Indian terrain, climate and operational requirements. It is a complete combat system comprising the missile, automated launcher and day and night sights, mounted on an Adani Defence-designed 4x4 high-mobility armoured vehicle. Four anti-tank missiles were successfully fired during the demonstration. Key capabilities of Bagheera AT1: - Anti-tank engagement range of 8 km, with the wider missile architecture capable of supporting guided engagements of up to 10 km. - Laser beam-riding guidance, highly resistant to electronic jamming. - Two-missile salvo on a single beam, designed to defeat a tank’s active protection system. The No Cost No Commitment (NCNC) demonstration on 20 November was witnessed by senior representatives of the Indian Army, Department of Military Affairs and Ministry of Defence (MoD). @AdaniDefence