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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , Tuesday, 6 October 2026 (09:20 IST)

एसीपी विवेक भगत को नहीं मिलेगा एडिशनल डीसीपी का चार्ज, सरकार ने आधी रात को बदला फैसला

Vivek bhagat Delhi Police
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Tue, 6 Oct 2026 (09:20 IST)
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दिल्ली सरकार ने 12 सिलेक्शन ग्रेड DANIPS अधिकारियों को अतिरिक्त पुलिस उपायुक्त यानी एडिशनल डीसीपी का करंट ड्यूटी चार्ज देने से जुड़े आदेश में बदलाव किया है। इस संशोधित आदेश में दिल्ली पुलिस के ACP विवेक भगत को अतिरिक्त चार्ज से हटा दिया गया है। एसीपी विवेक भगत पर CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान महिला पत्रकारों के उत्पीड़न का आरोप है। विवेक भगत ने अनुरोध किया था कि जब तक मामले की पूरी जांच नहीं हो जाती, तब तक उन्हें अतिरिक्त चार्ज न दिया जाए। ALSO READ: Form 6 विवाद पर चुनाव आयोग का राहुल गांधी को जवाब, कहा- 'दावा भ्रामक', सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा- इसे किसने बदला?
 
दिल्ली सरकार ने अपने आधिकारिक 'एक्स' हैंडल पर देर रात एक पोस्ट में कहा कि 'दानिप्स' (दिल्ली, अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप समूह पुलिस सेवा) के 12 अधिकारियों को एडीसीपी के पद का कार्यभार सौंपने संबंधी पांच अक्टूबर के आदेश में विवेक भगत के संबंध में संशोधन किया जा रहा है। इसके अनुसार, इन अधिकारियों को अतिरिक्त कार्यभार सौंपने का प्रस्ताव 25 अगस्त को शुरू किया गया था और यह मौजूदा घटनाक्रम से काफी पहले का है। आवश्यक अनुमोदन के बाद आदेश पांच अक्टूबर को जारी किया गया।
 
पोस्ट में कहा गया कि वर्तमान कार्यभार सौंपना एक अस्थायी व्यवस्था है, जिससे कोई वित्तीय लाभ नहीं मिलता। साथ ही, जिन अधिकारियों को एडीसीपी का कार्यभार सौंपा गया है, वे नियमित रूप से नियुक्त एडीसीपी द्वारा किए जाने वाले वैधानिक दायित्वों का निर्वहन नहीं कर सकते।
हालांकि, विवेक भगत ने स्वेच्छा से अनुरोध किया है कि महिला पत्रकारों के कथित उत्पीड़न के मामले में जांच पूरी होने और उसके संतोषजनक रूप से निष्कर्ष तक पहुंचने तक वह वर्तमान कार्यभार स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे। इसके बाद 5 अक्टूबर के आदेश में संशोधन किया जा रहा है और वर्तमान कार्यभार सौंपने संबंधी आदेश शेष 11 अधिकारियों के संबंध में दोबारा जारी किया जाएगा। ALSO READ: CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ NSUI का प्रदर्शन, सड़क पर शव की तरह लेटकर जताया विरोध, VIDEO हुआ वायरल
 
इससे पहले, एक आधिकारिक आदेश में भगत समेत 12 अधिकारियों को एडीसीपी का कार्यभार दिए जाने की जानकारी दी गई थी। इस आदेश में तत्काल प्रभाव से दिल्ली पुलिस में तैनात 12 DANIPS अधिकारियों को अतिरिक्त DCP पद का करंट ड्यूटी चार्ज देने की मंजूरी दी गई थी। विवेक भगत भी इसमें शामिल थे।
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