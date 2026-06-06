LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी को मिली प्रदर्शन की इजाजत, दिल्ली में सुरक्षा सख्त

शनिवार, 6 जून 2026
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Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 6 जून 2026 (10:36 IST)

कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी को मिली प्रदर्शन की इजाजत, दिल्ली में सुरक्षा सख्त

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Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर सक्रिय कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी यानी CJP के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं और जंतर-मंतर पर प्रस्तावित विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर राजधानी में हाई अलर्ट जैसा माहौल बन गया है। पल पल की जानकारी...


10:34 AM, 6th Jun
लद्दाख के पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ता और शिक्षाविद सोनम वांगचुक ने कहा है कि एयरपोर्ट पर सीजेपी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके की गिरफ्तारी हो सकती है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर लिखा, 'अच्छी उम्मीद रखो, लेकिन बुरी स्थिति के लिए तैयार रहो। आइए इस आंदोलन को भारत के इतिहास का सबसे शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन बनाएं। उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि ध्यान रखें कि कोई शरारती तत्व गड़बड़ी न करे। दिल्ली में मिलते हैं। 

09:57 AM, 6th Jun
सीजेपी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके ने समर्थकों से सीधे जंतर मंतर आने की अपील की है। उन्होंने एक्स पर लिखा कि 10 बजे शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन शुरू होगी।

09:45 AM, 6th Jun
-कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके दिल्ली पहुंचे। कुछ ही देर में संसद मार्ग थाने जाएंगे।
-दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। करीब 2000 पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती की गई।

09:42 AM, 6th Jun
पटना में फायरिंग मामले में खान सर पर FIR के 24 घंटे बाद भी उनकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। रातभर पुलिस की 5 गाड़ियां अलग-अलग वक्त पर खान सर की कोचिंग में पहुंची। स्टूडेंट्स भी रातभर कोचिंग के बाहर बैठे रहे। ALSO READ: पटना में भारी बवाल: खान सर को गिरफ्तार करने रातभर में 5 बार पहुंची पुलिस, कोचिंग के बाहर छात्रों ने घेरा रास्ता!
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वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
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E20 पेट्रोल से E85 सस्ता होगा, जानिए Flex Fuel Maruti Wagon R आपके लिए कितनी फायदेमंद, क्या है कीमत

E20 पेट्रोल से E85 सस्ता होगा, जानिए Flex Fuel Maruti Wagon R आपके लिए कितनी फायदेमंद, क्या है कीमत4 जून को भारत में पहली फ्लेक्स-फ्यूल कार Flex Fuel Maruti Wagon R को पेश किया गया। नई वैगन-आर पूरी तरह से E85 फ्यूल (85% तक एथेनॉल मिक्स पेट्रोल) से चलने में सक्षम है। इसकी कीमत का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है, लेकिन पेट्रोल और CNG वर्जन से अधिक हो सकती है।

क्या है Google Search Profiles, क्रिएटर्स और पब्लिशर्स को Search और Discover में कैसे मिलेगा फायदा, किस तरह करेगा काम

क्या है Google Search Profiles, क्रिएटर्स और पब्लिशर्स को Search और Discover में कैसे मिलेगा फायदा, किस तरह करेगा कामGoogle ने कंटेंट क्रिएटर्स और पब्लिशर्स के लिए एक नया फीचर Search Profiles लॉन्च किया है। इस फीचर की मदद से यूजर्स Google Search और Google Discover पर अपनी डिजिटल पहचान को बेहतर तरीके से मैनेज कर सकेंगे। Search Profile एक समर्पित प्रोफाइल पेज होगा। इसमें किसी क्रिएटर या पब्लिशर के आर्टिकल्स, वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट, वेबसाइट और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण कंटेंट एक ही जगह पर दिखाई देंगे।

4th Gen Hyundai i20 का पहला टीजर जारी, अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ADAS और शानदार फीचर्स

4th Gen Hyundai i20 का पहला टीजर जारी, अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ADAS और शानदार फीचर्सदक्षिण कोरियाई कार निर्माता Hyundai ने अपनी लोकप्रिय प्रीमियम हैचबैक i20 की नई चौथी पीढ़ी (4th Generation) का पहला टीजर जारी कर दिया है। टीजर के मुताबिक नई Hyundai i20 पहले से कहीं ज्यादा आकर्षक और फ्यूचरिस्टिक डिजाइन के साथ आएगी।

भाजपा छोड़ने के बाद अन्नामलाई ने थलाइवा रजनीकांत को लेकर किया बड़ा दावा!

भाजपा छोड़ने के बाद अन्नामलाई ने थलाइवा रजनीकांत को लेकर किया बड़ा दावा!कहा- रजनीकांत ने दिया था साथ आने का ऑफर, लेकिन मैंने अपनी अलग राह चुनी

मोदी कैबिनेट में बड़ा फेरबदल! इन 4 मंत्रियों की छुट्टी तय, धर्मेन्द्र प्रधान पर भी गिर सकती है गाज

मोदी कैबिनेट में बड़ा फेरबदल! इन 4 मंत्रियों की छुट्टी तय, धर्मेन्द्र प्रधान पर भी गिर सकती है गाज'एक व्यक्ति, एक पद' सिद्धांत और राज्यसभा का कार्यकाल खत्म होने के चलते कई दिग्गजों को गंवानी पड़ सकती है कुर्सी, चुनावी राज्यों पर रहेगा फोकस

और भी वीडियो देखें

LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी को मिली प्रदर्शन की इजाजत, दिल्ली में सुरक्षा सख्त

LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी को मिली प्रदर्शन की इजाजत, दिल्ली में सुरक्षा सख्तLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर सक्रिय कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी यानी CJP के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं और जंतर-मंतर पर प्रस्तावित विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर राजधानी में हाई अलर्ट जैसा माहौल बन गया है। पल पल की जानकारी...

पटना में भारी बवाल: खान सर को गिरफ्तार करने रातभर में 5 बार पहुंची पुलिस, कोचिंग के बाहर छात्रों ने घेरा रास्ता!

पटना में भारी बवाल: खान सर को गिरफ्तार करने रातभर में 5 बार पहुंची पुलिस, कोचिंग के बाहर छात्रों ने घेरा रास्ता!पटना में खान ग्‍लोबल स्‍टडीज कोचिंग पर फायरिंग के मामले में FIR के 24 घंटे बाद भी फैजल खान उर्फ खान सर की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। कोचिंग के बाहर रात भर ड्रामा चला। पुलिस ने 5 बार उनकी गिरफ्‍तारी का प्रयास किया लेकिन वे असफल रहे।

अभिजीत दीपके की एंट्री से दिल्ली में हलचल: जंतर-मंतर मार्च से पहले 2000 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात

अभिजीत दीपके की एंट्री से दिल्ली में हलचल: जंतर-मंतर मार्च से पहले 2000 पुलिसकर्मी तैनातदिल्ली में CJP यानी कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के प्रस्तावित प्रदर्शन को लेकर सुरक्षा एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर हैं। संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं और जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन की तैयारी चल रही है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने करीब 2000 जवानों की तैनाती की है, जबकि अभी तक प्रदर्शन के लिए कोई औपचारिक अनुमति नहीं मांगी गई है। जानिए आखिर क्या है पूरा मामला और क्यों बढ़ी राजधानी की सुरक्षा।

Pakistan की उड़ जाएगी नींद, चीन हो जाएगा बेचैन, पुतिन ने भारत को दिया ऐसा ऑफर, अमेरिका भी हैरान

Pakistan की उड़ जाएगी नींद, चीन हो जाएगा बेचैन, पुतिन ने भारत को दिया ऐसा ऑफर, अमेरिका भी हैरानचीन के साथ बढ़ती सैन्य प्रतिस्पर्धा और पाकिस्तान के साथ लगातार बने सुरक्षा तनाव के बीच भारत की वायु शक्ति को नई धार मिल सकती है। रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने भारत को दुनिया के सबसे आधुनिक 5th जनरेशन के स्टील्थ लड़ाकू विमानों में शामिल Su-57 का ऑफर दिया है। रूस ने इस जेट के भारत में संयुक्त उत्पादन की भी इच्छा जताई है।

'एक पेड़ मां के नाम 2.0' अभियान का शुभारंभ, सीएम डॉ. मोहन यादव बोले- प्रकृति के बिना हमारी जीवन शैली अधूरी

'एक पेड़ मां के नाम 2.0' अभियान का शुभारंभ, सीएम डॉ. मोहन यादव बोले- प्रकृति के बिना हमारी जीवन शैली अधूरीमध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस यानी 5 जून को राज्य स्तरीय समारोह "एक पेड़ मां के नाम 2.0" का शुभारंभ किया। राजधानी भोपाल के कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे सभागार में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में सीएम डॉ. यादव ने सर्कुलर इकॉनॉमी से संबंधित 5 कोर्स मॉड्यूल्स, एप्को और इन्टैक द्वारा प्रदेश में संचालित जल गंगा संवर्धन अभियान के अंतर्गत 16 जिलों की 500 बावड़ियों के दस्तावेजों का विमोचन किया।

Lava Bold N2 5G : यह भारत का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी, Android 16 और 120Hz डिस्प्ले

Lava Bold N2 5G : यह भारत का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी, Android 16 और 120Hz डिस्प्लेभारतीय स्मार्टफोन निर्माता Lava ने भारत में अपना नया बजट 5G स्मार्टफोन Lava Bold N2 5G लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने इसे ऐसे ग्राहकों को ध्यान में रखकर पेश किया है जो ₹15,000 से कम कीमत में आधुनिक फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाहते हैं। फोन में बड़ी डिस्प्ले, दमदार 6000mAh बैटरी, लेटेस्ट Android 16 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम और IP64 रेटिंग जैसी सुविधाएं दी गई हैं।

HMD Vibe 2 5G : AI फीचर्स और 6000mAh बैटरी से मचाएगा धमाल मचाएगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

HMD Vibe 2 5G : AI फीचर्स और 6000mAh बैटरी से मचाएगा धमाल मचाएगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोनHMD ने भारत में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन HMD Vibe 2 5G लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी का दावा है कि यह भारत का पहला स्मार्टफोन है जिसमें Sarvam AI द्वारा विकसित Indus AI सपोर्ट दिया गया है। इसकी शुरुआती लॉन्च कीमत 9,499 रुपए रखी गई है। इसमें Sarvam AI द्वारा विकसित Indus AI सपोर्ट दिया गया है।
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