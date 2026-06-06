LIVE: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी को मिली प्रदर्शन की इजाजत, दिल्ली में सुरक्षा सख्त

HOPE FOR THE BEST, PREPARE FOR THE WORST.— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) June 5, 2026
Let’s make this the most peaceful movement in India's history.
Please be vigilant that no miscreants play mischief.
See you all in Delhi tomorrow...#CockroachJantaParty #CJP #SonamWangchuk pic.twitter.com/qJAwal2wIy
All cockroaches should come straight to Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street Police Station.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026
We will begin our peaceful protest at 10 AM. #cjpprotest https://t.co/LTYSLRoFNz