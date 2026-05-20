LIVE: दोस्त मेलोनी से मिले पीएम मोदी, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए फोटो

I am very grateful to the Indian community in Italy for the warm welcome in Rome last evening.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026
Their deep affection for India and commitment towards strengthening India-Italy ties are truly commendable. The Indian diaspora continues to make our nation proud across the world. pic.twitter.com/YK72UPrVzZ
Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026