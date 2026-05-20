LIVE: दोस्त मेलोनी से मिले पीएम मोदी, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए फोटो

बुधवार, 20 मई 2026
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Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 20 मई 2026 (10:39 IST)

दोस्त मेलोनी से मिले पीएम मोदी, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए फोटो

PM Modi with Georgia Meloni
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज इटली के दौरे पर है। यहां उन्होंने इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉजिया मेलोनी से मुलाकात की। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:36 AM, 20th May
-ट्विशा शर्मा मामले में आज कोर्ट में सुनवाई होगी। परिवार दोबारा पोस्टमार्टम कराने की मांग पर अड़ा।
-पति समर्थ शर्मा फरार है और पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ लुकआउट नोटिस जारी किया है। 
-12  मई को घर पर मिला था ट्विशा का शव, घरवालों का आरोप है कि ट्विशा की हत्या हुई  जबकि ससुराल वालों का दावा- ट्विशा ने आत्महत्या की।

09:55 AM, 20th May
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, कल शाम रोम में गर्मजोशी से स्वागत के लिए मैं इटली में रहने वाले भारतीय समुदाय का बहुत आभारी हूं। भारत के प्रति उनका गहरा स्नेह और भारत-इटली संबंधों को मजबूत करने के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्धता वास्तव में सराहनीय है। भारतीय प्रवासी दुनिया भर में हमारे देश का नाम रोशन करना जारी रख रहे हैं।

09:52 AM, 20th May
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉर्जिया मेलोनी के साथ रोम स्थित ऐतिहासिक कोलोसियम का दौरा किया।
लेखक के बारे में
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें
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Donald Trump ने Pakistan से किया किनारा, अचानक क्यों बदल दिया Iran पर हमले का प्लान, जानिए क्या है पूरी कहानी

Donald Trump ने Pakistan से किया किनारा, अचानक क्यों बदल दिया Iran पर हमले का प्लान, जानिए क्या है पूरी कहानीअमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान को लगातार हमले की धमकी दे रहे थे। फिर अचानक उन्होंने अपना प्लान क्यों बदला। इसका खुलासा खुद उन्होंने किया। ट्रंप ने कहा कि उन्होंने कतर, सऊदी अरब और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) के अनुरोध पर ईरान पर नए हमले की योजना रोक दी है। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने जोर देकर कहा कि ईरान के साथ गंभीर बातचीत जारी है जो एक स्वीकार्य समझौते तक पहुंच सकती है।

बिना बैंक अकाउंट अब Teenagers भी कर सकेंगे UPI पेमेंट, Paytm ने लॉन्च किया नया Pocket Money फीचर

बिना बैंक अकाउंट अब Teenagers भी कर सकेंगे UPI पेमेंट, Paytm ने लॉन्च किया नया Pocket Money फीचरडिजिटल पेमेंट कंपनी Paytm ने ‘Paytm Pocket Money’ नाम से एक नया फीचर लॉन्च किया है। इसकी मदद से अब बिना बैंक अकाउंट वाले टीनएजर्स भी UPI पेमेंट कर सकेंगे। कंपनी ने बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) को दी जानकारी में बताया कि इस फीचर के जरिए किशोर अब कैश या माता-पिता पर निर्भर हुए बिना खुद से UPI भुगतान कर पाएंगे।

Inder Kaur murder case : इंस्टाग्राम पर दोस्ती, शादी का दबाव, पंजाबी सिंगर इंदर कौर की किडनैपिंग के बाद हत्या, नहर में मिला शव, आरोपी कनाडा फरार

Inder Kaur murder case : इंस्टाग्राम पर दोस्ती, शादी का दबाव, पंजाबी सिंगर इंदर कौर की किडनैपिंग के बाद हत्या, नहर में मिला शव, आरोपी कनाडा फरारपंजाब के लुधियाना से एक ऐसी सनसनीखेज क्राइम स्टोरी सामने आई है, जिसने पूरे इलाके में खौफ और गुस्से का माहौल पैदा कर दिया। पंजाबी सिंगर इंदर कौर उर्फ यशइंदर कौर की लाश नीलो नहर से बरामद होने के बाद इस हाई-प्रोफाइल मर्डर केस ने नया मोड़ ले लिया है।

ट्रंप-शी वार्ता ने भारत के लिए क्यों बजाई खतरे की घंटी? बदलती दुनिया में कितना तैयार है भारत

ट्रंप-शी वार्ता ने भारत के लिए क्यों बजाई खतरे की घंटी? बदलती दुनिया में कितना तैयार है भारतUS-China Relations: दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था के राष्ट्रपति, उनके साथ सिलिकॉन वैली और वॉल स्ट्रीट के सबसे ताकतवर चेहरे—एलन मस्क, टिम कुक और एनवीडिया के जेनसन हुआंग—और फिर भी बीजिंग एयरपोर्ट पर चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग की अनुपस्थिति।

क्या मंदिरों के सोने पर है मोदी सरकार की नजर? वित्त मंत्रालय ने बताया सच

क्या मंदिरों के सोने पर है मोदी सरकार की नजर? वित्त मंत्रालय ने बताया सचप्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा एक साल तक सोना नहीं खरीदने की अपील के बाद से सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि सरकार मंदिरों का सोना भी ले लेगी। हालांकि वित्त मंत्रालय ने साफ किया कि मंदिरों के सोने के मुद्रीकरण की कोई योजना नहीं है। सरकार ने इन अफवाहों को पूरी तरह से गलत और भ्रामक बताया। नागरिकों से आधिकारिक जानकारी पर भरोसा करने का आग्रह किया गया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

डेढ़ साल बाद फ्रांस में मिलेंगे पीएम मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, जून में 2 दोस्तों की मुलाकात पर दुनिया की नजरें

डेढ़ साल बाद फ्रांस में मिलेंगे पीएम मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, जून में 2 दोस्तों की मुलाकात पर दुनिया की नजरेंअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जून में फ्रांस में होने वाले जी7 शिखर सम्मेलन के दौरान मुलाकात कर सकते हैं। अगर यह मुलाकात होती है तो करीब डेढ़ साल बाद मोदी और ट्रंप आमने-सामने बैठकर वैश्विक और द्विपक्षीय मुद्दों पर चर्चा करेंगे।

LIVE: दोस्त मेलोनी से मिले पीएम मोदी, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए फोटो

LIVE: दोस्त मेलोनी से मिले पीएम मोदी, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए फोटोLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज इटली के दौरे पर है। यहां उन्होंने इटली की प्रधानमंत्री जॉजिया मेलोनी से मुलाकात की। पल पल की जानकारी...

निर्माण कार्यों में गुणवत्ता व मजदूरों की सुरक्षा का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाये: ओम जैन

निर्माण कार्यों में गुणवत्ता व मजदूरों की सुरक्षा का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाये: ओम जैनहाउसिंग बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ओम जैन ने अवधपुरी स्थित खजूरी कलां आवासीय प्रोजेक्ट की साइट विजिट की। ओम जैन ने कहा कि निर्माण कार्यों में गुणवत्ता पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाये। निर्माण कार्य में लगे मजदूरों को लेकर उन्होंने ठेकेदार और इंजीनियरों को निर्देश दिये कि इनकी सुरक्षा का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाये। साइट पर काम कर रहे हर मजदूर का बीमा होना चाहिये। प्रोजेक्ट विजिट के बाद उन्होंने निर्देश दिये कि डिजाइन के स्तर पर और बेहतर काम किया जाये। ओम जैन ने प्रोजेक्ट की एसटीपी, पानी निकासी और पेय जल को लेकर जानकारी ली। ठेकेदार को काम और तेज करने के निर्देश दिये गये। ़

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव आज गूगल के साथ करेंगे उच्च स्तरीय रणनीतिक बैठक

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव आज गूगल के साथ करेंगे उच्च स्तरीय रणनीतिक बैठकमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव आज भोपाल में गूगल के वरिष्ठ प्रतिनिधियों के साथ उच्च स्तरीय रणनीतिक बैठक करेंगे। विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के समन्वय से आयोजित यह बैठक मध्यप्रदेश में एआई आधारित डिजिटल परिवर्तन, स्मार्ट गवर्नेंस और तकनीक आधारित विकास को नई दिशा प्रदान करेगी। बैठक में गूगल क्लाउड इंडिया के निदेशक (पब्लिक सेक्टर) आशीष वाट्टल, एपीएसी क्षेत्र के निदेशक (स्ट्रेटेजिक एंगेजमेंट्स) मदन ओबेरॉय सहित सिंगापुर से गूगल क्लाउड के वैश्विक प्रतिनिधि, हेल्थकेयर एआई एवं डिजिटल अवसंरचना विशेषज्ञ और राज्य शासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी शामिल होंगे।

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Moto G37 Power भारत में 19 मई को होगा लॉन्च, 7000mAh बैटरी और Android 16 से मचेगा धमाल, जानिए क्या रहेगी कीमतमोटोरोला (Motorola) ने भारत में अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Moto G37 Power और Moto G37 की लॉन्च डेट आधिकारिक तौर पर घोषित कर दी है। कंपनी इन दोनों स्मार्टफोन्स को 19 मई दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में लॉन्च करेगी। ग्राहक इन्हें Flipkart और देशभर के प्रमुख रिटेल स्टोर्स से खरीद सकेंगे।

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