TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on 16.10.2026, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation. Stay updated and follow Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-eroute updates. FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 Delhi Traffic Police Your Safety, Our Priority. #DelhiTrafficPolice #DTPUpdates #DPTrafficAdvisory @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic