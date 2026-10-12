LIVE: इंडिया गठबंधन का सुप्रीम तक मार्च, दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी

TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the prevailing law and order situation on 12.10.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be implemented at various locations across Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel, and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic