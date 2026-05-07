गुरुवार, 7 मई 2026
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  4. ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की पहली वर्षगांठ: पीएम मोदी ने बदली अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर, वायुसेना ने जारी किया तबाही का वीडियो; आतंकियों को कड़ा संदेश
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 7 मई 2026 (09:42 IST)

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की पहली वर्षगांठ: पीएम मोदी ने बदली अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर, वायुसेना ने जारी किया तबाही का वीडियो; आतंकियों को कड़ा संदेश

one year of operation sindoor PM Modi changes DP
Operation Sindoor : ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की पहली वर्षगांठ पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सेना के जाबांजों को सलाम किया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी प्रोफाइल डीपी चेंज करते हुए अपनी फोटो की जगह ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की तस्वीर लगाई है। पहलगाम हमले का बदला लेने के लिए 7 मई को पीओके में की गई इस कार्रवाई को वायुसेना ने 'न्याय' करार दिया।
 
पीएम मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा- ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में भारत को मिली असाधारण विजय हमारे वीर सैनिकों के अद्भुत पराक्रम और देशभक्ति की प्रेरक मिसाल है। उनके अदम्य साहस, दृढ़ संकल्प और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा पर हर देशवासी को गर्व है।
प्रधानमंत्री ने एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा कि एक वर्ष पहले, हमारे सशस्त्र बलों ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान अद्वितीय साहस, सटीकता और संकल्प का प्रदर्शन किया था। पहलगाम में निर्दोष भारतीयों पर हमला करने का दुस्साहस करने वालों को उन्होंने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया। पूरा देश हमारी सेनाओं की वीरता को सलाम करता है।
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर आतंकवाद के खिलाफ भारत की कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की रक्षा के प्रति अटूट प्रतिबद्धता का प्रतीक था। इसने हमारे सशस्त्र बलों की व्यावसायिकता, तत्परता और समन्वित शक्ति को भी रेखांकित किया। साथ ही, इसने हमारी सेनाओं के बीच बढ़ते समन्वय को प्रदर्शित किया और उस शक्ति को उजागर किया जो रक्षा क्षेत्र में भारत की 'आत्मनिर्भरता' की खोज ने हमारी राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को प्रदान की है।
 
 आज, एक साल बाद, हम आतंकवाद को हराने और उसके इको सिस्टम को नष्ट करने के अपने संकल्प पर पहले की तरह ही अडिग हैं।
 
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ की वर्षगांठ पर हम अपने सशस्त्र बलों की वीरता को नमन करते हैं, जिनका साहस और समर्पण राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करता आ रहा है. इस ऑपरेशन के दौरान भारतीय सेनाओं ने अद्वितीय सटीकता, बेहतरीन समन्वय और तीनों सेनाओं के बीच गहरी तालमेल का प्रदर्शन किया, जिसने आधुनिक सैन्य अभियानों के लिए एक नया मानक स्थापित किया।’
ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर भारतीय वायुसेना की ओर से जारी वीडियो में पहलगाम आतंकी हमले, पीएम मोदी की आतंकियों को चेतावनी और ऑपरेशन सिंदूर से जुड़ी कुछ झलकियां दिखाई गई हैं। वीडियो में दिखाया गया कि भारतीय सेना ने कैसे ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की तैयारी की और पाकिस्तान में बैठे आतंकियों के ठिकानों को नेस्तनाबूद किया। इसमें ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान पाकिस्तान और उसके सैन्य ठिकानों की तबाही की तस्वीर भी दिखाई गई। वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर, न्याय मिल गया. कार्रवाई सटीक, यादें हमेशा। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर जारी है। भारत कुछ नहीं भूलता, भारत कभी नहीं माफ करता।'
गौरतलब है कि भारत ने 7 मई को पाकिस्तान और पीओके में आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन सिंदूर चलाया था। पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले का बदला लेने के लिए भारतीय सेना के जांबाजों ने इसी ऑपरेशन के तहत बदला लिया था। 
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
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वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें
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'नेशन फर्स्ट' हर नागरिक के लिए भी मार्गदर्शक सिद्धांत, क्योंकि राष्ट्र से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं : योगी आदित्यनाथ

पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव बाद हिंसा पर शुभेंदु ने की यह अपील, ममता के इस्‍तीफे पर क्‍या बोले BJP नेता अधिकारी?

पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव बाद हिंसा पर शुभेंदु ने की यह अपील, ममता के इस्‍तीफे पर क्‍या बोले BJP नेता अधिकारी?BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Appeal : भारी तादाद में केंद्रीय बलों की तैनाती के कारण पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव तो लगभग हिंसामुक्त रहे, लेकिन नतीजों के बाद राज्य के विभिन्न इलाकों में हिंसा की खबरें आई हैं। इन घटनाओं पर कड़ा रुख अपनाते हुए भाजपा नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने ममता बनर्जी और उनकी पार्टी पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब कानून का राज चलेगा। अधिकारी ने हिंसा की खबरों के बीच जनता से शांति की अपील की। हिंसा करने वालों का स्थान जेल की सलाखों के पीछे होगा। अधिकारी ने ममता बनर्जी के इस्तीफे पर कहा कि अब राज्यपाल ही फैसला लेंगे।

भारतीय लोकतंत्र में सत्ता क्यों हमेशा अस्थाई होती है और 'अपराजेय' एक मिथक

भारतीय लोकतंत्र में सत्ता क्यों हमेशा अस्थाई होती है और 'अपराजेय' एक मिथकIndian Democracy: भारतीय लोकतंत्र की सबसे मौलिक सच्चाई यही है कि सत्ता स्वभावतः क्षणभंगुर है—और कोई भी नेता या दल चिरस्थायी विजेता नहीं हो सकता। Plato के रिपब्लिक में वर्णित ‘दार्शनिक-राजा’ की अवधारणा हो या Niccolò Machiavelli की द प्रिंस में शक्ति-राजनीति का यथार्थवादी विश्लेषण—भारतीय संदर्भ में ये दोनों अधूरे प्रतीत होते हैं।

TMC के खेल मंत्री और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने खोली ममता की पोल, बताया टिकट का रेट

TMC के खेल मंत्री और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने खोली ममता की पोल, बताया टिकट का रेटभारत के 40 वर्षीय पूर्व बल्लेबाज और बंगाल क्रिकेट के इतिहास में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी (10,195 प्रथम श्रेणी रन) मनोज तिवारी ममता बनर्जी के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार में खेल राज्य मंत्री थे। लेकिन विश्वसनीय चेहरा होने के बाद भी उन्हें इस बार तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने चुनाव में नहीं उतारा।

पंजाब में धमाकों पर 'सियासी ब्लास्ट': मुख्यमंत्री मान ने भाजपा पर लगाया गंभीर आरोप, जांच में बड़ा खुलासा

पंजाब में धमाकों पर 'सियासी ब्लास्ट': मुख्यमंत्री मान ने भाजपा पर लगाया गंभीर आरोप, जांच में बड़ा खुलासापंजाब के अमृतसर और जालंधर में मंगलवार को हुए डबल धमाकों से राज्य में दहशत का माहौल है। अब इन धमाकों पर सीएम भगवंत मान ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए भाजपा पर बड़ा आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये भाजपा का काम करने का स्टाइल है। भाजपा ने बयान की कड़ी निंदा की है। बहरहाल इस मामले में पंजाब की सियासत गरमा गई है। प्रारंभिक जांच में इम्प्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस (IED) के इस्तेमाल के संकेत मिले हैं।

पश्चिम बंगाल के मुस्लिम-बहुल जिलों में ममता बनर्जी की हार की कहानी, आंकड़ों की जुबानी

पश्चिम बंगाल के मुस्लिम-बहुल जिलों में ममता बनर्जी की हार की कहानी, आंकड़ों की जुबानीपश्चिम बंगाल के मुस्लिम इलाकों में कैसे हारी ममता बनर्जी और भाजपा ने ऐसा क्या कमाल किया

और भी वीडियो देखें

'नेशन फर्स्ट' हर नागरिक के लिए भी मार्गदर्शक सिद्धांत, क्योंकि राष्ट्र से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं : योगी आदित्यनाथ

'नेशन फर्स्ट' हर नागरिक के लिए भी मार्गदर्शक सिद्धांत, क्योंकि राष्ट्र से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं : योगी आदित्यनाथChief Minister Yogi Adityanath : मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि अब लड़ाई सीमाओं से बढ़कर साइबर, स्पेस, डेटा नेटवर्क और इलेक्ट्रोमैग्नेटिक स्पेक्ट्रम तक फैल चुकी है। पारंपरिक युद्ध कौशल के साथ-साथ अब तकनीकी दक्षता, रणनीतिक सोच और मानसिक दृढ़ता भी अनिवार्य हो गई है। आज के युद्ध में कीबोर्ड, सेटेलाइट और डेटा उतने ही महत्वपूर्ण हैं, जितने पारंपरिक हथियार। दुश्मन के संचार नेटवर्क को बाधित करना तथा अपने सिस्टम को सुरक्षित रखना नई युद्ध रणनीति का आधार बन रहा है। ऐसे परिदृश्य में वही राष्ट्र आगे रहेगा, जो साहस और तकनीक के बीच संतुलन स्थापित कर सके।

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की पहली वर्षगांठ: पीएम मोदी ने बदली अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर, वायुसेना ने जारी किया तबाही का वीडियो; आतंकियों को कड़ा संदेश

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की पहली वर्षगांठ: पीएम मोदी ने बदली अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर, वायुसेना ने जारी किया तबाही का वीडियो; आतंकियों को कड़ा संदेशOperation Sindoor : ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की पहली वर्षगांठ पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सेना के जाबांजों को सलाम किया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी प्रोफाइल डीपी चेंज करते हुए अपनी फोटो की जगह ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की तस्वीर लगाई है।

LIVE: बिहार में सम्राट चौधरी सरकार का कैबिनेट विस्तार, कौन बनेगा मंत्री?

LIVE: बिहार में सम्राट चौधरी सरकार का कैबिनेट विस्तार, कौन बनेगा मंत्री?Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : तमिलनाडु में टीवीके प्रमुख थलापति विजय के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह पर सस्पेंस बरकरार। बिहार में सम्राट चौधरी सरकार का कैबिकेट विस्तार आज होगा। वरिष्‍ठ भाजपा नेता और पश्चिम बंगाल में मुख्यमंत्री पद के प्रबल दावेदार शुभेंदु अधिकारी के पीए की हत्या पर बवाल। पल पल की जानकारी...

बंगाल में हिंसा पर बवाल : पीए की हत्या पर भड़का शुभेंदु अधिकारी का गुस्सा, भाजपा करेगी गुंडों का सफाया

बंगाल में हिंसा पर बवाल : पीए की हत्या पर भड़का शुभेंदु अधिकारी का गुस्सा, भाजपा करेगी गुंडों का सफायाविधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में हिंसा थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। बुधवार देर शाम भाजपा नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी के पर्सनल असिस्टेंट (PA) की उत्‍तर 24 परगना के मध्‍यमग्राम इलाके में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना पर बिहार की सियासत गरमा गई। पीए की हत्या से नाराज शुभेंदु ने कहा कि भाजपा अब यहां के गुंडों का सफाया करने का काम शुरू करेगी।

Top News: तमिलनाडु में विजय के शपथ ग्रहण टला, बिहार में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार आज

Top News: तमिलनाडु में विजय के शपथ ग्रहण टला, बिहार में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार आजTop News 7 May : तमिलनाडु में गर्वनर की हरी झंडी नहीं मिलने की वजह से चंद्रशेखर जोसेफ विजय का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह टल गया। बिहार के गांधी मैदान में आज सम्राट चौधरी मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार होगा। बंगाल में शुभेंदु अधिकारी के पीए की हत्या कर दी गई। अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ट्रंप और विदेश मंत्री मार्के रुबियों के बयानों से ईरान युद्ध पर अनिश्‍चितता बढ़ी। 7 मई की बड़ी खबरें :

Huawei का बड़ा प्लान! Nova 16 सीरीज़ में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, Ultra हटेगा, Pro Max बनेगा नया फ्लैगशिप

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Vivo Y05 : सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 6500mAh बैटरी, 120Hz डिस्प्ले और Extended RAM के साथ

Vivo Y05 : सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 6500mAh बैटरी, 120Hz डिस्प्ले और Extended RAM के साथVivo ने भारत में अपना नया बजट स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y05 लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह डिवाइस कंपनी के एंट्री-लेवल पोर्टफोलियो को मजबूत करता है। इससे पहले इस फोन को मलेशिया और सऊदी अरब जैसे चुनिंदा बाजारों में पेश किया गया था, जिसके बाद अब इसे भारतीय बाजार में उतारा गया है। फोन Vivo की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के साथ-साथ ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर भी उपलब्ध है।

अगर आप भी देर तक मोबाइल देखते हैं तो जान लें ये नुकसान

अगर आप भी देर तक मोबाइल देखते हैं तो जान लें ये नुकसानMobile, Der Tak Mobile Dekhne Ke Nuksan: आज के डिजिटल युग में मोबाइल हमारी जिंदगी का हिस्सा बन चुका है, लेकिन इसका अत्यधिक और देर तक इस्तेमाल धीरे-धीरे एक गंभीर लत बनता जा रहा है। अगर आप भी बिस्तर पर घंटों मोबाइल स्क्रॉल करते हैं, तो आपका शरीर और दिमाग इसकी भारी कीमत चुका रहा है।
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