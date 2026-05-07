ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में भारत को मिली असाधारण विजय हमारे वीर सैनिकों के अद्भुत पराक्रम और देशभक्ति की प्रेरक मिसाल है। उनके अदम्य साहस, दृढ़ संकल्प और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा पर हर देशवासी को गर्व है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026
उदीर्णमनसो योधा वाहनानि च भारत।
यस्यां भवन्ति सेनायां ध्रुवं तस्यां जयं वदेत्।।… pic.twitter.com/SBZ9EyjIP6
A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during #OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026
Operation Sindoor reflected…
On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services,… pic.twitter.com/r8pVDnEoYV— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2026
Operation Sindoor— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 6, 2026
Justice served.
Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues.
India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing.#operation #Sindoor #operationsindoor #IAF @PMOIndia@rajnathsingh@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@HQ_IDS_India@adgpi… pic.twitter.com/GWvnY9Udjl