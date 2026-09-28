  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Virat Kohli Records india vs west indies 1st odi 15000 runs 86 century see all
Written By कृति शर्मा कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : Monday, 28 September 2026 (14:36 IST)

भारत आते हैं, रिकॉर्ड बनाते हैं और सचिन को पीछे छोड़ देते हैं कोहली! तिरुवनंतपुरम में फिर मचा गदर, जानें 10 धांसू रिकॉर्ड [VIDEO]

Virat Kohli Records hindi news
Written By: कृति शर्मा
Updated: Mon, 28 Sep 2026 (14:36 IST)
google-news
भारत के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पहले वनडे में बल्ले से ऐसा तूफान मचाया कि रिकॉर्ड्स की पूरी लिस्ट ही बदल गई। तिरुवनंतपुरम के ग्रीनफील्ड इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम में कोहली ने महज 88 गेंदों पर नाबाद 139 रन की विस्फोटक पारी खेली। उनकी पारी में 10 चौके और 9 छक्के शामिल रहे। कोहली की इस पारी की बदौलत भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज से मिले 296 रन के लक्ष्य को सिर्फ 41.4 ओवर में हासिल कर लिया। इस जीत के साथ टीम इंडिया ने तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में बढ़त भी बना ली।
 
यह शतक कोहली के वनडे करियर का 55वां और इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट का 86वां शतक रहा। खास बात यह रही कि कोहली ने पहली बार किसी वनडे पारी में 9 छक्के लगाने का कारनामा किया।

 15 हजार ODI रन: सचिन को पीछे छोड़ कोहली बने सबसे तेज
 
तिरुवनंतपुरम में सेंचुरी पूरी करते ही विराट कोहली ने वनडे क्रिकेट में एक और बड़ा मुकाम हासिल कर लिया। वह सबसे कम पारियों में 15,000 वनडे रन पूरे करने वाले बल्लेबाज बन गए।
 
कोहली ने यह उपलब्धि सिर्फ 303 पारियों में हासिल की, जबकि सचिन तेंदुलकर को 15 हजार ODI रन तक पहुंचने के लिए 377 पारियां लगी थीं। कोहली ने 15 हजार रन पूरे करने के लिए 15,950 गेंदों का सामना किया, जबकि सचिन ने 17,528 गेंदें खेली थीं।
 
वनडे इंटरनेशनल में 15 हजार या उससे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाजों की सूची में फिलहाल सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली ही शामिल हैं। सचिन ने 463 मैचों में 18,426 रन बनाए, जबकि कोहली 315 वनडे में 15,080 रन तक पहुंच गए हैं।

 
एक टीम के खिलाफ 10 शतक, घर में सचिन की बराबरी
 
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ शतक लगाते ही कोहली ने एक और खास रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया। श्रीलंका के बाद वेस्टइंडीज दूसरी टीम बन गई है, जिसके खिलाफ उन्होंने वनडे में 10 शतक लगाए हैं।
 
किसी एक टीम के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा ODI शतक लगाने के मामले में कोहली पहले ही सबसे आगे हैं।

 
किसी टीम के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा ODI शतक:
 
  • विराट कोहली बनाम श्रीलंका – 10
  • विराट कोहली बनाम वेस्टइंडीज – 10
  • सचिन तेंदुलकर बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया – 9
  • रोहित शर्मा बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया – 9
  • विराट कोहली बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया – 8
  • सचिन तेंदुलकर बनाम श्रीलंका – 8

कोहली ने घरेलू मैदान पर इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में भी अपना 42वां शतक पूरा किया। इसके साथ उन्होंने सचिन तेंदुलकर के घर में 42 इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी कर ली। सचिन ने यह आंकड़ा 313 पारियों में हासिल किया था, जबकि कोहली ने 260 पारियों में 42 शतक पूरे किए।
 
 पारी में 9 छक्के, ODI में सबसे तेज शतकों में भी जगह
 
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ कोहली ने 74 गेंदों में अपना शतक पूरा किया। यह वनडे क्रिकेट में गेंदों के लिहाज से उनका तीसरा सबसे तेज शतक है।
 
कोहली के सबसे तेज ODI शतक:
  • 52 गेंद – ऑस्ट्रेलिया, जयपुर, 2013
  • 61 गेंद – ऑस्ट्रेलिया, नागपुर, 2013
  • 74 गेंद – वेस्टइंडीज, तिरुवनंतपुरम, 2026
  • 76 गेंद – श्रीलंका, होबार्ट, 2012
  • 76 गेंद – श्रीलंका, कोलंबो, 2017
  • 80 गेंद – श्रीलंका, गुवाहाटी, 2023
 
इतना ही नहीं, कोहली ने पहली बार किसी वनडे पारी में 9 छक्के लगाए। इससे पहले उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन 8 छक्कों का था, जो उन्होंने 2023 में इसी मैदान पर श्रीलंका के खिलाफ लगाया था।
 
 लिस्ट-A में सचिन की बराबरी, घर में 7000 ODI रन का रिकॉर्ड
 
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ शतक के साथ कोहली ने लिस्ट-A क्रिकेट में भी अपना 60वां शतक पूरा कर लिया। इस मामले में उन्होंने सचिन तेंदुलकर की बराबरी कर ली है।
 
लिस्ट-A क्रिकेट में सबसे ज्यादा शतक:
 
  • 60 – सचिन तेंदुलकर / विराट कोहली
  • 44 – ग्राहम गूच
  • 40 – ग्रीम हिक
  • 39 – कुमार संगकारा
 
कोहली ने भारतीय जमीन पर वनडे क्रिकेट में भी नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया। वह एक देश में 7000 ODI रन पूरे करने वाले दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज बन गए। भारत में उनके वनडे रनों की संख्या अब 7006 हो गई है।
 
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भारत में 164 वनडे मैचों में 6976 रन बनाए थे। इस तरह कोहली ने घरेलू मैदान पर सबसे ज्यादा ODI रन के मामले में भी सचिन को पीछे छोड़ दिया।
 
रन चेज में धोनी और सचिन के करीब पहुंचे कोहली
 
विराट कोहली का नाम रन चेज में जीत से भी लंबे समय से जुड़ा रहा है। वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ मुकाबले के बाद वह ODI रन चेज में जीत का हिस्सा बनने के मामले में तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गए।
 
कोहली अब 112 ऐसी वनडे जीत का हिस्सा रहे हैं, जिनमें भारत ने लक्ष्य का सफल पीछा किया। उन्होंने रिकी पोंटिंग के 111 के आंकड़े को पीछे छोड़ दिया है।
 
ODI रन चेज में सबसे ज्यादा जीत का हिस्सा:
 
  •  सचिन तेंदुलकर – 127
  • एमएस धोनी – 116
  • विराट कोहली – 112
  • रिकी पोंटिंग – 111
  •  जैक्स कैलिस / रोहित शर्मा – 110
 
इस मुकाबले में कोहली ने वेस्टइंडीज के तेज गेंदबाज अल्जारी जोसेफ की भी जमकर खबर ली। उन्होंने जोसेफ के खिलाफ 53 रन बनाए, जो किसी एक ODI मैच में एक गेंदबाज के खिलाफ उनके दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा रन हैं।
 
 कोहली के बल्ले से निकले 10 बड़े रिकॉर्ड
 
तिरुवनंतपुरम वनडे में विराट कोहली ने एक साथ कई रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किए। उनकी 139 रन की पारी के बाद रिकॉर्ड बुक में ये बड़े बदलाव हुए:
 
1. 303 पारियों में 15,000 ODI रन पूरे करने वाले सबसे तेज बल्लेबाज।
2. भारत में 7006 ODI रन के साथ एक देश में सबसे ज्यादा वनडे रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बने।
3. दो अलग-अलग टीमों के खिलाफ 10-10 ODI शतक लगाने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज।
4. ODI रन चेज में 30 शतक लगाने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बने।
5. लिस्ट-A क्रिकेट में 60 शतकों के साथ सचिन तेंदुलकर की बराबरी।
6. घरेलू मैदान पर 42 इंटरनेशनल शतकों के साथ सचिन तेंदुलकर के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी।
7. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 13 इंटरनेशनल शतकों के साथ सुनील गावस्कर की बराबरी।
8. मौजूदा दशक में 12 ODI शतकों के साथ सबसे ज्यादा सेंचुरी लगाने वाले बल्लेबाज बने।
9. ODI रन चेज में जीत का हिस्सा बनने के मामले में 112 के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंचे।
10. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा ODI खेलने वाले भारतीय बल्लेबाज।
 
 
तिरुवनंतपुरम में विराट कोहली की यह पारी सिर्फ एक और सेंचुरी नहीं रही। 139 रन की इस विस्फोटक पारी के दौरान उन्होंने अपनी रिकॉर्ड बुक में कई नए अध्याय जोड़ दिए। अब नजरें वनडे सीरीज के अगले मुकाबलों पर हैं, जहां कोहली के पास इन आंकड़ों को और आगे ले जाने का मौका होगा।
 
लेखक के बारे में
कृति शर्मा
कृति शर्मा एक पैशनेट स्पोर्ट्स जर्नलिस्ट और डिजीटल कंटेंट क्रिएटर हैं, जिन्हें वेबदुनिया के साथ लगभग 3 साल का अनुभव है।  अपने करियर की शुरुआत उन्होंने पॉकेट एफएम में स्क्रिप्ट राइटर के तौर पर की थी। इंदौर के रेनैसां कॉलेज से BAJMC और  देवी अहिल्या विश्वविद्यालय के स्कूल ऑफ जर्नलिज्म.... और पढ़ें
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
अगला लेख
ईशा सिंह ने निशानेबाजी में फिर मनु भाकर को पीछे छोड़ जीता सिल्वर