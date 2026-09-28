भारत आते हैं, रिकॉर्ड बनाते हैं और सचिन को पीछे छोड़ देते हैं कोहली! तिरुवनंतपुरम में फिर मचा गदर, जानें 10 धांसू रिकॉर्ड [VIDEO]
Even after the gaps, that spark never fades. The hunger, the grind, the love for the game, it’s all still there. Here’s to that 2027 dream. Welcome back, King. You made my Sunday.#viratkohli #indvswi #century pic.twitter.com/rU1O9uNced— Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) September 27, 2026
The bat raise, the roar, the milestone— BCCI (@BCCI) September 27, 2026
A Virat Kohli show in Thiruvananthapuram
Updates https://t.co/O2cs86p4gq#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/7pW58tYKeJ
up with a— BCCI (@BCCI) September 27, 2026
up with a
Virat Kohli meant business tonight
Updates https://t.co/O2cs86p4gq#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/mM52R4r2nF
- विराट कोहली बनाम श्रीलंका – 10
- विराट कोहली बनाम वेस्टइंडीज – 10
- सचिन तेंदुलकर बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया – 9
- रोहित शर्मा बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया – 9
- विराट कोहली बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया – 8
- सचिन तेंदुलकर बनाम श्रीलंका – 8
VIRAT KOHLI IN POST MATCH PRESENTATION.(BCCI)— Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 27, 2026
He said - "I enjoy each and every moment out there I play for India. Could have been a possibility I wouldn't be have been standing there, could have never played for India. Keep working hard, put a smile on my face, and make…