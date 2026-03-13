पाक स्पिनर को 2.5 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदकर बुरी फंसी सनराइजर्स की मालकिन काव्या मारन

SUNRISERS LEEDS FRANCHISE OFFICIAL ACCOUNT SUSPENDED



- Last night at 8:30 PM, Sunrisers picked Abrar Ahmed in their team, and by 2:00 AM their Twitter account was suspended



- This shows the power of Indian people. Now Kavya Maran will understand what people’s… pic.twitter.com/sSPN475K6E — Bemba Tavuma ???? (@gaandfaadtits) March 13, 2026

Buying Pakistani players = funding terror!sm.





1 Like - 1 Slapped to Kavya maran. pic.twitter.com/LC9pwQIXsF — muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) March 13, 2026

Thank you @SushantNMehta and @YaariSports for speaking on behalf of many enraged Indians..!! pic.twitter.com/2XGlFs61P9

— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 13, 2026

SIGNING ABRAR AHMED WASN’t A BRAINFADE. IT WAS A CALCULATED DECISION





Sunrisers Leeds coach Daniel Vettori has admitted that Abrar Ahmed was actually a “priority” at the auction and that the franchise had no instructions to avoid Pakistani players. Kavya Maran herself led the… pic.twitter.com/EKq582oBsA

— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) March 13, 2026

So Sunrisers bought this Pakistani cricketer Abrar Ahmed who mocks India....





चेन्नई के मीडिया ग्रुप सन ग्रुप के स्वामित्व वाली सनराइजर्स लीड्स ने ‘The Hundred’ खिलाड़ी नीलामी के दौरान स्पिनर अबरार अहमद को खरीदा जिससे वह टूर्नामेंट में किसी भारतीय के मालिकाना हक वाली फ्रेंचाइजी द्वारा करार किए जाने वाले पहले पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी बन गए।ट्रेंट रॉकेट्स के साथ बोली लगाने की होड़ के बाद सनराइजर्स ने अहमद की सेवाएं लेने के लिए 190000 पाउंड (लगभग 2.34 करोड़ रुपये) दिए। उनके खरीदे जाने से उन बातों पर भी विराम लग गया कि हंड्रेड में भारतीय स्वामित्व वाली फ्रेंचाइजी पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों के लिए बोली नहीं लगाएंगी लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर एक अलग जंग छिड़ गई और काव्या मारन के इस फैसले से फैंस खुश नहीं दिखे क्योंकि कई बार अबरार ने चाय का कप हाथ में लेकर और शुभमन को गर्दन से इशारा कर भारतीयों का यह फिर भारतीय टीम का मजाक उड़ाया है।गौरतलब है कि आईपीएल की फ्रेंचाइजी ने 2009 से दोनों पड़ोसी देशों के बीच खराब राजनयिक रिश्तों के कारण उनसे कोई अनुबंध नहीं किया है।सन ग्रुप आईपीएल में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद का भी मालिक है। उसने पिछले साल पहले के नॉर्दर्न सुपरचार्जर्स का टेकओवर किया था। सनराइजर्स की मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी काव्या मारन नीलामी में शामिल हुईं। उनकी एसए20 में सनराइजर्स ईस्टर्न केप की टीम भी है लेकिन उनके पास इस टीम में कोई पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी नहीं है।अबरार नीलामी के दौरान बिकने वाले दूसरे पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी थे। इससे पहले एक और स्पिनर उस्मान तारिक को बर्मिंघम फीनिक्स ने 140,000 पाउंड (लगभग 1.72 करोड़ रुपये) में खरीदा था।लीग 21 जुलाई से 16 अगस्त तक चलेगी।