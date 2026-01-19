रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जड़ेजा पर लटकी तलवार, क्या खेल चुके हैं आखिरी वनडे मैच

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पहली एकदिवसीय सीरीज हारने के मुजरिम निकाले जा रहे हैं और सबसे पहले 2 नाम सामने आ रहे हैं- सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा और ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जड़ेजा।रोहित शर्मा पूरी सीरीज में फ्लॉप रहे और टीम को शुरुआत में बड़ा स्कोर नहीं दे सके। रोहित शर्मा 3 मैचों में 20 की औसत से 61 रन बना पाए। पूरी सीरीज में उन्होंने 9 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए।पहले मैच में उन्होंने 29 गेंदो पर 26 रन, दूसरे मैच में उन्होंने 38 गेंदो में 24 रन और तीसरे मैच में 13 गेंदो में 11 रन बनाए।अप्रैल माह में 39 साल के होने वाले रोहित शर्मा पतले भले ही हो गए हों लेकिन ना शारिरिक ना मानसिक रूप से फिट दिख रहे हैं। वह सलामी बल्लेबाजी में यशस्वी जायसवाल की जगह ले रहे हैं जो दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ अंतिम वनडे में शतक मारकर टीम को सीरीज जिता चुके थे। लेकिन इस सीरीज में रोहित शर्मा के कारण बैंच पर बैठे रह गए।वहीं दूसरी ओर ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जड़ेजा पूरी सीरीज में बल्ले और गेंद दोनों से फ्लॉप रहे। 3 मैचों में उन्होंने 14 की औसत से 43 रन बनाए। पूरी सीरीज में वह सिर्फ एक बार ही गेंद को सीमा पार भेज पाए।वहीं गेंद से तो वह एक विकेट के लिए तरसते रह गए। पहले मैच में उन्होंने 9 ओवर में 56 रन दिए। दूसरे मैच में उन्होंने 8 ओवर में 44 रन दिए और अंतिम मैच में उन्होंने 6 ओवर में 41 रन दिए। कुल मिलाकर वह 21 ओवर में 141 रन देकर भी एक विकेट नहीं ले सके।रविंद्र जड़ेजा 37 साल के हो चुके हैं और अक्षर पटेल की जगह ले रहे हैं जो टीम को कई अहम मौकों पर गेंद और बल्ले से मैच जितवा चुके हैं। ऐसे में अब फैंस इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों के संन्यास की मांग ट्विटर पर तेजी से कर रहे हैं।