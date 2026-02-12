गुरुवार, 12 फ़रवरी 2026
विवादित गेंदबाजी एक्शन वाले पाक स्पिनर को ट्विटर पर मिला अश्विन का समर्थन

Ravichandran Ashwin
रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने बुधवार को पाकिस्तानी स्पिनर उस्मान तारिक का समर्थनकिया, जिनके गेंदबाजी एक्शन ने अमेरिका के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान की 32 रन की जीत के बाद चर्चा छेड़ दी है। 28 साल के इस खिलाड़ी का गेंदबाजी एक्शन अमेरिका को रोकने में अहम साबित हुआ, लेकिन उनके अनोखे एक्शन, जिसमें रन-अप में एक खास रुकावट और साइड-आर्म रिलीज शामिल है। इसे लोगों का ध्यान खींचा और सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी आलोचना हुई।
भारत के पूर्व ऑफ-स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया कि गेंदबाजी एक्शन की वैधता सिर्फ आईसीसी से मान्यता प्राप्त टेस्टिंग सेंटर में ही तय की जा सकती है। अश्विन ने कहा, “सबसे पहले, उनके एक्शन की वैधता सिर्फ आईसीसी बॉलिंग एक्शन टेस्टिंग सेंटर में ही टेस्ट की जा सकती है,” और कहा कि 15-डिग्री एल्बो एक्सटेंशन नियम को मैच के दौरान मैदानी अंपायर सही तरीके से नहीं आंक सकते।

उन्होंने इस मुद्दे को “ग्रे एरिया” बताया और कहा कि बिना सही टेस्टिंग के किसी बॉलर पर आरोप लगाना गलत होगा। डिलीवरी स्ट्राइड में रुकावट पर, अश्विन ने कहा कि अगर यह बॉलर के रेगुलर एक्शन का हिस्सा है तो यह वैध है। भारत के विकेटकीपर-बैटर श्रीवत्स गोस्वामी ने हालांकि, इस रुकावट पर सवाल उठाया, और इसकी तुलना फुटबॉल में पेनल्टी रन-अप के दौरान रुकने की रोक से की। “फुटबॉल में भी अब खिलाड़ियों को पेनल्टी रन-अप के दौरान रुकने की इजाज़त नहीं है। यह कैसे ठीक है? एक्शन – सब ठीक है। लेकिन रुकावट? वह भी डिलीवरी के लिए लोड करते समय। इसे जारी नहीं रखा जा सकता!” उन्होंने एक्स पर लिखा।
उनके जवाब में, अश्विन ने कहा कि गेंदबाज पर बल्लेबाज की तुलना में ज़्यादा सख्त पाबंदियां होती हैं, और बताया कि बल्लेबाज बिना पहले से बताए स्विच-हिट कर सकते हैं, जबकि गेंदबाज को अपना बॉलिंग आर्म बदलने से पहले अंपायर को बताना चाहिए।
