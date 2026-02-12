विवादित गेंदबाजी एक्शन वाले पाक स्पिनर को ट्विटर पर मिला अश्विन का समर्थन

भारत के पूर्व ऑफ-स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया कि गेंदबाजी एक्शन की वैधता सिर्फ आईसीसी से मान्यता प्राप्त टेस्टिंग सेंटर में ही तय की जा सकती है। अश्विन ने कहा, “सबसे पहले, उनके एक्शन की वैधता सिर्फ आईसीसी बॉलिंग एक्शन टेस्टिंग सेंटर में ही टेस्ट की जा सकती है,” और कहा कि 15-डिग्री एल्बो एक्सटेंशन नियम को मैच के दौरान मैदानी अंपायर सही तरीके से नहीं आंक सकते।
उनके जवाब में, अश्विन ने कहा कि गेंदबाज पर बल्लेबाज की तुलना में ज़्यादा सख्त पाबंदियां होती हैं, और बताया कि बल्लेबाज बिना पहले से बताए स्विच-हिट कर सकते हैं, जबकि गेंदबाज को अपना बॉलिंग आर्म बदलने से पहले अंपायर को बताना चाहिए।
While the batter can be allowed to switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after him/her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?
