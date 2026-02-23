सोमवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2026
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2026 (13:09 IST)

19 नवंबर के बाद 22 फरवरी, अहमदाबाद से शुरु हुआ विजय रथ वहीं थमा

Ahemdabad
19 नवंबर 2023 के बाद भारत पहली बार किसी भी आईसीसी वाइट बॉल टूर्नामेंट में 22 फरवरी 2026 को हारा। दिलचस्प बात यह थी कि 19 नवंबर 2023 के वनडे विश्वकप फाइनल में जब भारत को हार मिली तब  वह मैदान अहमदाबाद का नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम था। इसके बाद भारत ने अविजित रहते हुए आईसीसी टी-20 विश्वकप जीता और चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी जीती।

इस विश्वकप के भी शुरुआती 4 मैच भारत जीता लेकिन जैसे ही विजय रथ नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम  पहुंचा वैसे ही वह रुक गया। इस कारण यह स्टेडियम सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषय बना रहा

भारत ने इससे पहले टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 में पाकिस्तान को करीबी हार थमाई थी। इसके बाद टीम ने आयरलैंड अमेरिका को हराकर सेमीफाइनल का सफर तय किया था। कनाडा से हुआ मैच धुल गया था। वहीं इंग्लैंड को 103 रनों से हराकर भारत ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 7 रनों से मिली जीत ने भारत का 11 सालों के आईसीसी ट्रॉफी का सूखा खत्म किया था।

दुबई में खेली गई चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी में भारत ने बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान पर आसान जीत दर्ज की। वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सेमीफाइनल में मात दी। न्यूजीलैंड को भारत ने दो बार लीग स्टेज और फाइनल में हराकर ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की।
