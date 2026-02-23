19 नवंबर के बाद 22 फरवरी, अहमदाबाद से शुरु हुआ विजय रथ वहीं थमा

Fir vohi Ahmedabad ka ground

Samne vali team ki yellow jersey



3 early wickets

Jisme se do Bumrah ke



Then a left handed batsman saves the team

And make a partnership with right handed batsman



We have seen this before — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) February 22, 2026

As far as Indian cricket is concerned,

"Ahmedabad" is a venue which ends "bad".

Should shift all matches to Nanjangud.

— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 23, 2026

Idk why but this Ahmedabad stadium just gives off negative vibes man and we always play our important games here!

— R R (@RacchaRidhvik) February 22, 2026

India in ICC tournaments since 2023





W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

L (Black soil pitch in Ahmedabad; SKY scored 18 in that game)

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

L (Black soil pitch in Ahmedabad; SKY scored 18 in this game)

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 22, 2026

Ahmedabad crowd be like pic.twitter.com/8rKULGZy7E

19 नवंबर 2023 के बाद भारत पहली बार किसी भी आईसीसी वाइट बॉल टूर्नामेंट में 22 फरवरी 2026 को हारा। दिलचस्प बात यह थी कि 19 नवंबर 2023 के वनडे विश्वकप फाइनल में जब भारत को हार मिली तब वह मैदान अहमदाबाद का नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम था। इसके बाद भारत ने अविजित रहते हुए आईसीसी टी-20 विश्वकप जीता और चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी जीती।इस विश्वकप के भी शुरुआती 4 मैच भारत जीता लेकिन जैसे ही विजय रथ नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम पहुंचा वैसे ही वह रुक गया। इस कारण यह स्टेडियम सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषय बना रहाभारत ने इससे पहले टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 में पाकिस्तान को करीबी हार थमाई थी। इसके बाद टीम ने आयरलैंड अमेरिका को हराकर सेमीफाइनल का सफर तय किया था। कनाडा से हुआ मैच धुल गया था। वहीं इंग्लैंड को 103 रनों से हराकर भारत ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 7 रनों से मिली जीत ने भारत का 11 सालों के आईसीसी ट्रॉफी का सूखा खत्म किया था।दुबई में खेली गई चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी में भारत ने बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान पर आसान जीत दर्ज की। वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सेमीफाइनल में मात दी। न्यूजीलैंड को भारत ने दो बार लीग स्टेज और फाइनल में हराकर ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की।