सोमवार, 22 सितम्बर 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
सोमवार, 22 सितम्बर 2025 (14:19 IST)

हारिस राउफ ने किया 6-0 का इशारा, शुभमन और अभिषेक से भी उलझे

भारतीय बल्लेबाजी को कल थोड़ी बहुत चुनौती देने वाले पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज हारिस राउफ ने बाउंड्री लाइन पर अभिषेक शर्मा का शानदार कैच पकड़ा। हालांकि सीमा रेखा की रखवाली कर रहे राउफ को जब भारतीय फैंस ने कोहली कोहली सुनाया तो हारिस राउफ ने 6-0 का इशारा किया।

दरअसल कुछ अपुष्ट खबरों के अनुसार पाकिस्तान ने भारत के 6 राफेल गिराए हैं। ऐसी कुछ भ्रामक खबरें पाक मीडिया और भारत के भी कुछ वामपंथी मीडिया हाउस ने लिखी हैं। इसको दोहराने के लिए पाक फैंस और कल खिलाड़ी भी 6-0 का इशारा करते दिखे।

हारिस राउफ ने कल भारतीय कप्तान सूर्याकुमार यादव और संजू सैमसन का विकेट जरूर लिया हो लेकिन मैदान पर उनका आचरण ठीक नहीं रहा। वह अभिषेक शर्मा से  उलझे जिसका जवाब शुभमन गिल  ने दिया तो वह भड़क उठे।

इसके अलावा एक और महिला क्रिकेटर ने भी दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ अपना अर्धशतक पूरा करके 6-0 का इशारा किया।
