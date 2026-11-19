GLENN PHILLIPS WAS CLEARLY OUT! A VERY CONTROVERSIAL UMPIRING DECISION. - When Jasprit Bumrah's delivery hit Glenn Phillips on the pads, the umpire initially gave him NOT OUT, prompting Shubman Gill to take a review. - The review clearly showed that there was no contact with the bat and the ball had hit Phillips directly on the pads. - Despite this, the umpire's decision remained NOT OUT, with the explanation that the ball had touched the bat. - Shubman Gill was visibly furious with the umpire, who then tried to explain his decision to him. - The match was subsequently halted briefly. https://t.co/rpgvrFo2MC