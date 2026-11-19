ग्लेन फिलिप्स को आउट ना देने पर अंपायर पर भड़के शुभमन गिल (Video)
ना केवल फिलिप्स को एक जीवनदान मिला बल्कि भारत का एक रिव्यू भी खराब हो गया। ऐसे में मैदान के बीच में शुभमन गिल और अंपायर की तीखी बहस हो गई और खेल को कुछ देर के लिए रोकना भी पड़ा। ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने उस वक्त दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छुआ था और अब वह 10 चौकों के साथ 182 गेंदों में नबादा 94 रनों पर खड़े हैं। ऐसे में मेजबान टीम को इस टेस्ट मैच में वापसी का एक रास्ता मिल गया वहीं भारत पहले दिन के अंत के बाद खुद को ठगा सा महसूस कर रहा है।
GLENN PHILLIPS WAS CLEARLY OUT! A VERY CONTROVERSIAL UMPIRING DECISION. - When Jasprit Bumrah's delivery hit Glenn Phillips on the pads, the umpire initially gave him NOT OUT, prompting Shubman Gill to take a review. - The review clearly showed that there was no contact with the bat and the ball had hit Phillips directly on the pads. - Despite this, the umpire's decision remained NOT OUT, with the explanation that the ball had touched the bat. - Shubman Gill was visibly furious with the umpire, who then tried to explain his decision to him. - The match was subsequently halted briefly. https://t.co/rpgvrFo2MC— lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) November 19, 2026