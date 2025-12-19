शुक्रवार, 19 दिसंबर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman gets NOC to play for Kolkata Knight Riders
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 19 दिसंबर 2025 (13:30 IST)

बांग्लादेश ने मुस्तफिजुर को दी IPL 2026 में कोलकाता से खेलने की अनुमति

Bangladesh
बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने 9.2 करोड़ में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स द्वारा खरीदे गए मुस्तफिजुर रहमान को नो ऑबलिगेशन सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान कर दिया गया है। यह बाएं हाथ का तेज गेंदबाज इससे पहले चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स में शामिल था। स्लो ऑफ कटर्स डालने के लिए मशहूर मुस्तफिजुर आईपीएल में  खेलने वाले एकमात्र बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ी होंगे।

हालांकि मुस्तफिज़ुर रहमान, जिन्हें कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने चुना था, न्यूजीलैंड सीरीज के कारण पूरे इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रहेंगे। नजमुल शांतो ने जोर देकर कहा कि मुस्तफिज़ुर आईपीएल से आठ दिनों के लिए वापस आएंगे और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे।
मुस्तफिज़ुर रहमान, जिन्हें कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने चुना था, न्यूजीलैंड सीरीज के कारण पूरे इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रहेंगे। नजमुल शांतो ने जोर देकर कहा कि मुस्तफिज़ुर IPL से आठ दिनों के लिए वापस आएंगे और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे।नजमुल ने कहा, “हमने मुस्तफिज़ुर को पूरे आईपीएल के लिए एनओसी दे दी है। वह केवल न्यूजीलैंड वनडे सीरीज के दौरान राष्ट्रीय टीम के लिए खेलने के लिए वापस आएंगे, जिसमें तीन मैच हैं। वह वनडे सीरीज खेलने के लिए आठ दिनों के लिए वापस आएंगे।”
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

10 हार, 3 सीरीज गंवाई, भारतीय जमीन पर 21वीं सदी के सबसे खराब टेस्ट कोच

10 हार, 3 सीरीज गंवाई, भारतीय जमीन पर 21वीं सदी के सबसे खराब टेस्ट कोचमुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर का 16 महीने का सफर उतार-चढ़ाव भरा रहा, इस दौरान भारत को घरेलू मैदान पर न्यूजीलैंड से 0-3, ऑस्ट्रेलिया से उसकी सरजमीं पर 1-3 से और अब घरेलू मैदान पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 0-2 से हार मिली।इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जरूर मिंया मैजिक के कारण सीरीज बराबर हुई लेकिन वहां भी टीम इंडिया 2 टेस्ट मैच हारी।

WTC Points Table में भारत पाकिस्तान से भी नीचे खिसका

WTC Points Table में भारत पाकिस्तान से भी नीचे खिसकादक्षिण अफ्रीका से दोनों टेस्ट मैच में हार झेलने के बाद भारत विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC) तालिका में पांचवें स्थान पर खिसक गया है जिससे उसकी फाइनल में पहुंचने की संभावनाओं को करारा झटका लगा है।बुधवार को गुवाहाटी में दूसरे टेस्ट में 408 रन से मिली हार, पारंपरिक पांच दिवसीय प्रारूप में रनों के लिहाज से भारत की सबसे बड़ी हार है।

INDvsSA ODI मैच पहली बार खेला गया इस नियम से, बल्लेबाजों को हुआ फायदा

INDvsSA ODI मैच पहली बार खेला गया इस नियम से, बल्लेबाजों को हुआ फायदारांची के जेसीए अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में हुआ भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका का मैच एक नए नियम से खेला गया। 34 ओवर के बाद गेंदबाजी कर रही टीम को कोई एक गेंद चुनने को मिली जिससे बाकी के 16 ओवर पूरे होंगे। भारत की पारी के दौरान विराट कोहली ने चुनी हुई गेंद पर जबरदस्त प्रहार किया और धीमे लग रहे शतक को तेज बनाया।

वैभव को नहीं उनके के दोस्त को मिली U19 टीम की कप्तानी, जो हैं CSK का ओपनर

वैभव को नहीं उनके के दोस्त को मिली U19 टीम की कप्तानी, जो हैं CSK का ओपनरमुंबई के बल्लेबाज़ आयुष म्हात्रे को 12 दिसंबर से दुबई में होने वाले ACC अंडर-19 एशिया कप के लिए भारत अंडर-19 टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया है। BCCI ने टूर्नामेंट के लिए 15 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा की, जिसमें आक्रामक ओपनर वैभव सूर्यवंशी भी शामिल हैं। विहान मल्होत्रा को टीम का उपकप्तान बनाया गया है।

WTC के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर यह जीत, टेम्बा बावुमा भारतीय किला फतह करने के बाद बोले

WTC के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर यह जीत, टेम्बा बावुमा भारतीय किला फतह करने के बाद बोलेमौजूदा विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियन दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान तेम्बा बावुमा के लिए भारत को उसकी सरजमीं पर हराना विशेष महत्व रखती है और उनका कहना है कि दो टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला जीतना लगभग इस साल के शुरू में मिली विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जीत के बराबर ही ही है।दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत के तीन दौरों में लगातार सात टेस्ट गंवाए हैं और उनकी आखिरी जीत 2010 में नागपुर में रही थी

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

राशिफल 2026

क्रिकेट

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com