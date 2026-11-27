नीता अंबानी और अनंत अंबानी ने रोहित शर्मा को कप्तान बहाल करने पर जाहिर की खुशी
श्रीमती नीता एम.अंबानी ने कहा: “हमने 2011 में रोहित के लिए बोली लगाई थी, और उसी पल से, वह हमारे मुंबई इंडियंस परिवार का हिस्सा बन गए। मुझे आज भी वह युवा रोहित याद है जो हमारे साथ जुड़ा था, और उसे इतने सालों में एक क्रिकेटर, एक चैंपियन, एक लीडर परिवार और एक इंसान के रूप में बढ़ते देखना बहुत खुशी और गर्व की बात रही है।”
“We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man. As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!” - Mrs. Nita M. Ambani— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 27, 2026
“जब हम मुंबई इंडियंस का 20वां सीज़न मना रहे हैं, तो रोहित को एक बार फिर टीम को लीड करते देखना हम सभी के लिए बहुत खास पल है। उन्होंने इतने सालों में हमें बहुत सारी शानदार यादें दी हैं, और मुझे पता है कि वह हमारी पलटन के लिए कितने मायने रखते हैं। रोहित, हम सब आपके लिए चीयर कर रहे हैं!”
श्री आकाश अंबानी ने कहा: “मुझे खुशी है कि रोहित ब्लू एंड गोल्ड को हमारे लैंडमार्क 20वें सीज़न में लीड कर रहे हैं। रोहित का मुंबई इंडियंस और हमारी पलटन के साथ जो बॉन्ड है, वह सच में खास है। आने वाले सीज़न के बारे में हमारी बातचीत में, हम साथ मिलकर जो हासिल कर सकते हैं, उसके लिए उत्साह और एम्बिशन की एक जैसी भावना थी।”
“We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man. As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!” - Mrs. Nita M. Ambani— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 27, 2026
मुंबई इंडियंस के कैप्टन,रोहित शर्मा ने कहा: “मुंबई इंडियंस मेरी ज़िंदगी का एक बहुत बड़ा हिस्सा रहा है, और इस टीम को लीड करना हमेशा से कुछ ऐसा रहा है जिस पर मुझे बहुत गर्व रहा है। आने वाले सीज़न के बारे में नीता भाभी और आकाश के साथ बातचीत रोमांचक रही है, और मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि हम क्या हासिल कर सकते हैं।”
“मैं 20वें सीज़न के लिए, आगे आने वाली चुनौतियों के लिए, और हमारी पलटन को जश्न मनाने के लिए बहुत सारे पल देने के लिए तैयार हूं। फोकस अपने ब्रांड का क्रिकेट खेलने, एक साथ मुकाबला करने और खेल का आनंद लेने पर होगा।” रोहित के 20वें सीज़न में टीम को लीड करने के साथ, मुंबई इंडियंस 2027 में नई एनर्जी, जोश और पलटन के पक्के सपोर्ट के साथ आगे बढ़ रही है।