Sandpaper विवाद में ए बी डीवलियर्स की एंट्री, कहा मुझे तो काफी पहले से शक था
इस विवाद ने इसी महीने एक बार फिर तूल पकड़ लिया, जब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज उस्मान ख्वाजा की आत्मकथा में इसका जिक्र हुआ। विवाद के केंद्र में रहे बेनक्रॉफ्ट ने भी दावा किया कि गेंद से छेड़छाड़ की साजिश के बारे में पूरी टीम को जानकारी थी।
बेनक्रॉफ्ट ने पिछले सप्ताह कहा था कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने केपटाउन में पकड़े जाने से पहले पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ (अब गबेरहा) में खेले गए दूसरे टेस्ट में भी गेंद पर रेगमाल का इस्तेमाल किया था।
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ हम डरबन में पहला टेस्ट मैच हार गए थे। उस मैच में गेंद ऐसे समय रिवर्स स्विंग होने लगी थी, जो काफी हैरान करने वाला था। किंग्समीड में गेंद का इतनी जल्दी रिवर्स स्विंग होना संभव नहीं लगता था।’’
चार टेस्ट मैचों की इस शृंखला का पहला टेस्ट मैच एक से पांच मार्च, दूसरा नौ से 12 मार्च और तीसरा 22 से 25 मार्च के बीच खेला गया था।
डिविलियर्स ने दूसरे टेस्ट में रिवर्स स्विंग होती गेंद के खिलाफ शानदार शतक लगाया था। वह केपटाउन में तीसरे टेस्ट के दौरान उस समय क्रीज पर मौजूद थे, जब बेनक्रॉफ्ट को रेगमाल छिपाते हुए पकड़ा गया था।
AB de Villiers is leaving little room for ambiguity on Sandpapergate. He insists it started in Durban, not Port Elizabeth, and says he has "zero percent doubt" that there was a premeditated decision to cheat, known to everyone involved. "It started in Durban. SA's first test defeat was suspicuous. The ball started "reversing" way too early in the Kingsmead." "Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. And every single person knew about it. I have zero percent doubt about it." Cummins and Hazlewood have denied knowing about sandpaper. ABD's point is different: "The bowlers in particular knew because the ball doesn't just reverse." He also argues that the bowlers knew, and that Cricket Australia, not just Smith, Warner and Bancroft, must take responsibility. If the debate is bigger than sandpaper, what is Australia still not telling us?— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) November 23, 2026
इस 42 साल के पूर्व खिलाड़ी ने कहा, ‘‘ खासकर गेंदबाजों को इसकी जानकारी जरूर रही होगी, क्योंकि गेंद अपने आप रिवर्स स्विंग नहीं होने लगती। वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए आपका पहला टेस्ट मैच नहीं था। इसलिए अब सामने आकर स्वीकार करना चाहिए कि हमने गलत किया था।’’