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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Modified: कीव , Saturday, 31 October 2026 (10:01 IST)

2.1 अरब डॉलर की पैट्रियट मिसाइल डील को अमेरिका की हरी झंडी, जेलेंस्की ने क्यों उठाई जल्द डिलीवरी की मांग?

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Sat, 31 Oct 2026 (10:08 IST)
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यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमिर जेलेंस्की ने रूस की बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलों से बचाव के लिए अमेरिका की ओर से 500 पैट्रियट इंटरसेप्टर मिसाइलों की खरीद को मंजूरी दिए जाने का स्वागत किया है। उन्होंने इसे 'मजबूत फैसला' बताया, लेकिन अमेरिका से इन मिसाइलों की आपूर्ति जल्द शुरू करने की अपील की है। जेलेंस्की का कहना है कि यूक्रेन को सर्दियों में ऊर्जा ठिकानों की सुरक्षा के लिए तुरंत इन मिसाइलों की जरूरत है। ALSO READ: राशन-पानी का रखें स्टॉक, यूके-जापान की चेतावनी के बाद बढ़ीं 'विश्व युद्ध 3' और साइबर अटैक की अटकलें!
 
जेलेंस्की ने सोशल मीडिया मंच एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग ने रूस की बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलों का मुकाबला करने के लिए यूक्रेन द्वारा पैट्रियट इंटरसेप्टर की खरीद को मंजूरी दी है। 500 PAC-3 इंटरसेप्टर एक बड़ी संख्या हैं, और बहुत जल्द (इस सर्दी में) वे एक बेहद प्रभावी रक्षा पैकेज साबित हो सकते हैं। हालांकि, यह शर्त रखी गई है कि डिलीवरी केवल कुछ वर्षों में शुरू हो सकती है। हम अपने अमेरिकी सहयोगियों से ऐसे समय के लिए कोई समाधान निकालने का अनुरोध कर रहे हैं जब वास्तविक खतरा हो और PAC-3 इंटरसेप्टर का उपयोग करने की वास्तविक आवश्यकता हो।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि रूसी सेना हर दिन हमारे ऊर्जा बुनियादी ढांचे पर हमले कर रही है। अक्टूबर के इन पिछले 2 हफ्तों में ही, हमारे पावर ग्रिड के महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सों पर रूसी हमले 30 से अधिक बार हो चुके हैं। यह अभी, सर्दियों की शुरुआत से भी पहले है, जब पुतिन ने हमारे शहरों और समुदायों में जीवन को बनाए रखने वाली प्रणालियों पर हमला करने के अपने अभियान को अंजाम देना शुरू कर दिया है। निशाने पर बिजली, हीटिंग, पानी की आपूर्ति, पुल और सामान्य तौर पर हमारे शहरों का जनजीवन है।
 
यूक्रेनी राष्‍ट्रपति ने कहा कि हमने अपने अमेरिकी सहयोगियों से यूक्रेन को सर्दियों के लिए प्रति माह 100 पैट्रियट इंटरसेप्टर की दर से एक सहायता पैकेज प्रदान करने का अनुरोध किया था। आने वाले महीनों में हमारे आसमान की रक्षा करने के लिए 500 मिसाइलें पर्याप्त होंगी।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका, हमारे यूरोपीय सहयोगियों और दुनिया भर के अन्य साझेदारों के गोदामों में PAC-3 इंटरसेप्टर पर्याप्त मात्रा में हैं। उन्हें अभी यू यूक्रेन को उपलब्ध कराना, और यूक्रेन तथा हमारे सहयोगियों द्वारा पहले से ही अनुबंधित और भुगतान किए गए इस उत्पादन के माध्यम से बाद के वर्षों में हमारे सहयोगियों के शस्त्रागार को फिर से भरना, एक सही दृष्टिकोण होगा। और यह पूरी तरह से संभव है।
राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप का आभार जताते हुए जेलेंस्की ने कहा कि महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि हमने हाल ही में विदेश मंत्री मार्को रुबियो के साथ PAC-3 इंटरसेप्टर पर चर्चा की थी। यूक्रेन अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग और कुल मिलाकर अमेरिकी प्रशासन का इस अनुमति को देने के लिए आभारी है। लेकिन हम ऐसे फैसलों का अनुरोध कर रहे हैं जो परसों या कुछ समय बाद नहीं, बल्कि ठीक उसी समय जीवन की सुरक्षा की गारंटी दे सकें जब खतरा मौजूद हो। मैं उन सभी को धन्यवाद देता हूं जो यूक्रेन के साथ खड़े हैं! ALSO READ: इजराइल में बढ़ी अरब पार्टियों की अहमियत, अब क्‍या करेंगे बेंजामिन नेतन्‍याहू और यहूदी पार्टियां, कौन होगा किंग मेकर?
 

अमेरिका ने 2.1 अरब डॉलर की बिक्री को दी मंजूरी

अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग ने शुक्रवार को यूक्रेन को 500 पैट्रियट पीएसी-3 मिसाइल सेगमेंट एन्हांसमेंट (एमएसई) इंटरसेप्टर मिसाइलों की संभावित बिक्री को औपचारिक मंजूरी देने की घोषणा की। इस सौदे की अनुमानित कीमत 2.1 अरब डॉलर है। विभाग के मुताबिक, इस पैकेज का उद्देश्य यूक्रेन की हवाई सुरक्षा और आधुनिक तथा उभरते मिसाइल खतरों से बचाव की क्षमता मजबूत करना है।
 
इस सौदे के लिए कनाडा, जर्मनी और नॉर्वे अमेरिका के जेएएमपीस्टार्ट कार्यक्रम के तहत योगदान देंगे। इसके अलावा यूरोपीय संघ की ऋण सुविधा से भी वित्तीय मदद मिलेगी। आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, इस सौदे में अमेरिका का कोई वित्तीय योगदान नहीं होगा। लॉकहीड मार्टिन इस सौदे की मुख्य ठेकेदार कंपनी होगी। वह मिसाइलों के साथ गोपनीय और गैर-गोपनीय स्पेयर पार्ट्स, लॉजिस्टिक्स और कार्यक्रम से जुड़ी सहायता भी उपलब्ध कराएगी। हालांकि, अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग की घोषणा में मिसाइलों की आपूर्ति की निश्चित समयसीमा नहीं बताई गई है।
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राशन-पानी का रखें स्टॉक, यूके-जापान की चेतावनी के बाद बढ़ीं 'विश्व युद्ध 3' और साइबर अटैक की अटकलें!

राशन-पानी का रखें स्टॉक, यूके-जापान की चेतावनी के बाद बढ़ीं 'विश्व युद्ध 3' और साइबर अटैक की अटकलें!UK Japan Emergency Guidelines: ब्रिटेन और जापान सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई इमरजेंसी चेतावनियों के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर विश्व युद्ध और साइबर अटैक की अफवाहें तेज। जानिए बी रेडी कैंपेन का सच और सऊदी-हूती डील की पूरी रिपोर्ट।

Census 2027: 25 जनवरी से शुरू होगी देश की आबादी की गिनती, जानिए किन राज्यों में टली प्रक्रिया

Census 2027: 25 जनवरी से शुरू होगी देश की आबादी की गिनती, जानिए किन राज्यों में टली प्रक्रियादेश में अगली जनगणना की तारीखों का ऐलान कर दिया गया है। जनगणना 2027 की प्रक्रिया 25 जनवरी से 28 फरवरी 2027 तक देश के अधिकांश राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में आयोजित की जाएगी। हालांकि, विधानसभा चुनाव वाले राज्यों और कुछ बर्फीले क्षेत्रों में जनगणना की प्रक्रिया निर्धारित समय पर नहीं होगी। जनगणना आयुक्त ने शुक्रवार को इसका कार्यक्रम जारी किया। देशव्यापी जनगणना के लिए संदर्भ तिथि 1 मार्च 2027 की मध्यरात्रि निर्धारित की गई है।

Samsung W27 : धमाका करने आया सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, कंपनियों के छूटे पसीने

Samsung W27 : धमाका करने आया सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, कंपनियों के छूटे पसीनेस्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी सैमसंग ने अपना नया प्रीमियम फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Samsung W27 लॉन्च कर दिया है। हालांकि इसे अभी चीन में लॉन्च किया गया है। यह फोन 8 इंच की बड़ी इनर डिस्प्ले, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy प्रोसेसर और 200 मेगापिक्सल के प्राइमरी कैमरे के साथ पेश किया गया है।

सस्ते फोन से Motorola करने वाला है धमाका, मिल सकती है 7,000mAh बैटरी, 144Hz डिस्प्ले और 50MP कैमरा

सस्ते फोन से Motorola करने वाला है धमाका, मिल सकती है 7,000mAh बैटरी, 144Hz डिस्प्ले और 50MP कैमरामोटोरोला का नया स्मार्टफोन Motorola Edge 70 Neo भारत में जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है। आधिकारिक लॉन्च की घोषणा का इंतजार है, लेकिन एक लीक में फोन के संभावित कलर ऑप्शन और प्रमुख स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आए हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस फोन में 7,000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी, 144Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाला डिस्प्ले और 50MP का Sony LYTIA कैमरा मिल सकता है।

Apple iPhone Duo की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 को मिला फायदा, कीमत 2.99 लाख रुपए

Apple iPhone Duo की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 को मिला फायदा, कीमत 2.99 लाख रुपएApple के नए iPhone Duo को लेकर बाजार में दिलचस्पी बढ़ रही है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस डिवाइस के लॉन्च के बाद Samsung के अपकमिंग फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Z Fold 8 को लेकर ऑनलाइन सर्च में भी बड़ा उछाल देखने को मिला है। हालांकि, सर्च में बढ़ोतरी से बिक्री या ग्राहकों की पसंद पर पड़ने वाले वास्तविक असर का पता नहीं चलता।