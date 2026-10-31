2.1 अरब डॉलर की पैट्रियट मिसाइल डील को अमेरिका की हरी झंडी, जेलेंस्की ने क्यों उठाई जल्द डिलीवरी की मांग?

A strong decision by the U.S. State Department – authorizing Ukraine’s purchase of Patriot interceptors to counter Russian ballistic missiles. Five hundred PAC-3 interceptors is a substantial number, and very soon – this winter – they COULD make for a highly effective defense package. However, it has been stipulated that deliveries may begin ONLY IN A FEW YEARS. We are asking our American partners to find a solution for the time when there is a real danger and a real need to use PAC-3 interceptors. Right now, the Russians are attacking our energy infrastructure every single day. In just these past two weeks of October, there have already been more than 30 Russian strikes on critical parts of our power grid. It is right now, even before the beginning of winter, that Putin has started carrying out his operation to attack the systems that sustain life in our cities and communities. The targets are electricity, heating, water supplies, bridges, and life in our cities in general. We did ask our American partners to provide Ukraine with a winter support package – at a rate of 100 Patriot interceptors per month. Five hundred missiles would be enough to protect our skies over the coming months – precisely when it is so important for Ukraine to be in a strong position in negotiations and for Russia NOT to succeed in breaking life in Ukrainian cities and communities. The United States, our European partners, and other partners around the world have sufficient stocks of PAC-3 interceptors in their warehouses. Providing them to Ukraine right now – in the winter of 2026–2027 – and replenishing our partners’ arsenals LATER, in THE FOLLOWING YEARS, through this production already contracted and paid for by Ukraine and our partners would be the right approach. And it is entirely feasible. We are grateful to President Trump. Importantly, we recently discussed PAC-3 interceptors with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Ukraine is grateful to the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Administration overall for granting this authorization. But we are asking for decisions that can guarantee the protection of lives not the day after tomorrow or sometime later, but at the very moment the threat is there – when Russia is killing and destroying. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! https://t.co/5NDPJs4hfa