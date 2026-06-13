शनिवार, 13 जून 2026
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Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Updated : शनिवार, 13 जून 2026 (13:04 IST)

"आपको ऐसा नहीं कहना चाहिए..." जयशंकर के एक मजाकिया जवाब पर फिनलैंड की विदेश मंत्री भी हंस पड़ीं, वीडियो वायरल

elina with jaishankar
भारत के विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर और फिनलैंड की विदेश मंत्री एलिना वाल्टोनन के बीच बातचीत से जुड़ा एक वीडियो इंटरनेट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स जयशंकर के मजाकिया अंदाज की जमकर सराहना कर रहे हैं।
 
कार्यक्रम में बातचीत के दौरान, जयशंकर ने बताया कि यहां आने से पहले वो और वाल्टोनेन किसी मुद्दे पर बात कर रहे थे। जैसे ही जयशंकर ने ये बात कही तो वाल्टोनेन ने तुरंत ही कहा, 'हमें कई डील साइन की...'। वाल्टोनेन का यह जवाब सुनकर जयशंकर पहले मुस्कुराए और फिर उन्होंने कहा, 'आपको ऐसा नहीं कहना चाहिए।'

जयशंकर का जवाब सुनकर वाल्टोनेन हैरान रह गईं। उन्होंने चौंकाने वाला मुंह बनाया। इस पर कार्यक्रमस्थल पर ठहाके लगने लगे। साथ ही दोनों नेता भी अपनी हंसी रोक नहीं पाए।
 
इसी कार्यक्रम में जयशंकर ने रूस से तेल खरीद को लेकर पश्चिम देशों की आलोचनाओं पर तीखा जवाब भी दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत अपनी ऊर्जा जरूरतों को लागत और उपलब्धता के आधार पर पूरा करता है। इस मामले में पश्चिम देशों का रवैया विरोधाभासी रहा है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
लेखक के बारे में
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें
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HMD Vibe 2 5G : AI फीचर्स और 6000mAh बैटरी से मचाएगा धमाल मचाएगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोनHMD ने भारत में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन HMD Vibe 2 5G लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी का दावा है कि यह भारत का पहला स्मार्टफोन है जिसमें Sarvam AI द्वारा विकसित Indus AI सपोर्ट दिया गया है। इसकी शुरुआती लॉन्च कीमत 9,499 रुपए रखी गई है। इसमें Sarvam AI द्वारा विकसित Indus AI सपोर्ट दिया गया है।
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