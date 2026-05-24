रविवार, 24 मई 2026
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  4. pakistan suicide attack quetta railway track blast 24 soldiers killed 50 injured
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Modified: रविवार, 24 मई 2026 (12:58 IST)

सुसाइड अटैक से फिर दहला पाकिस्तान, क्वेटा में रेलवे ट्रैक के पास हुए धमाके में 24 सैन्यकर्मियों की मौत, 50 से ज्यादा घायल

Pakistan suicide attack
पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान प्रांत में रविवार को एक भीषण बम धमाके ने हड़कंप मचा दिया। क्वेटा में चमन फाटक रेलवे स्टेशन के पास सैन्य कर्मियों को ले जा रही ट्रेन को निशाना बनाकर किए गए इस शक्तिशाली विस्फोट में कम से कम 24 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 50 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए।
ट्रेन क्वेटा के चमन पट्टक इलाके में सिग्नल पार कर रही थी, तभी विस्फोटकों से लदी एक कार उससे टकरा गई और जोरदार धमाका हो गया।
पुलिस अधिकारियों के अनुसार धमाके में ट्रेन को आंशिक नुकसान पहुंचा है, जबकि आसपास खड़े करीब 10 वाहन भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। घटना के बाद इलाके में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और सुरक्षा बलों ने पूरे क्षेत्र को घेर लिया। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma 
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वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें
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