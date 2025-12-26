शुक्रवार, 26 दिसंबर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  4. murder of Shivank Awasthi in toronto
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: टोरंटो , शुक्रवार, 26 दिसंबर 2025 (13:00 IST)

टोरंटो में फिर भारतीय की हत्या, पहले हिमांशी फिर शिवांक की मौत से दहशत

shivank avasthi
Shivank Awasthi news in hindi : कनाडा के टोरंटो यूनिवर्सिटी के स्कारबोरो कैंपस के पास एक 20 वर्षीय भारतीय छात्र शिवांक अवस्थी की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई है। शिवांक की हत्या से पहले हिमांशी खुराना की भी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। कुछ ही दिनों में 2 भारतीयों की हत्या से हड़कंप मच गया।
 
टोरंटो पुलिस ने बुधवार को एक आधिकारिक बयान में कहा कि मंगलवार को, लगभग 3:34 बजे, पुलिस ने हाईलैंड क्रीक ट्रेल और ओल्ड किंग्स्टन रोड क्षेत्र में शिवांक को गोली लगने की सूचना मिली। पीड़ित को घटनास्थल पर ही मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले संदिग्ध लोग इलाके से भाग गए।
 
टोरंटो पुलिस ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में इस हत्याकांड से संबंध में किसी तरह की जानकारी रखने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को पुलिस से 416-808-7400 पर, क्राइम स्टॉपर्स से गुमनाम रूप से 416-222-TIPS (8477), या www.222tips.com पर संपर्क करने के लिए कहा गया है।
टोरंटो में भारत के महावाणिज्य दूतावास ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि हम टोरंटो यूनिवर्सिटी के स्कारबोरो कैंपस के पास एक घातक गोलीबारी की घटना में एक युवा भारतीय डॉक्टरेट स्टूडेंट शिवांक अवस्थी की दुखद मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त करते हैं। अधिकारी शिवांक के परिवार को आवश्यक सहायता प्रदान कर रहे हैं।  
 
इससे पहले 20 दिसंबर को पुलिस ने हिमांशी का शव बरामद किया था। पुलिस को शक है कि हिमांशी के पार्टनर अब्दुल गफूरी ने इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ वारंट जारी किया है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta   
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Indian Army ने किया सोशल मीडिया पॉलिसी में बड़ा बदलाव, सेना ने जारी की नई Guidelines

Indian Army ने किया सोशल मीडिया पॉलिसी में बड़ा बदलाव, सेना ने जारी की नई GuidelinesIndian Army News : भारतीय सेना ने अपने जवानों के लिए सोशल मीडिया चलाने को लेकर नई गाइडलाइन जारी की है। इस नई गाइडलाइन में जवानों के शोसल मीडिया ऐप्‍स और उनके चलाने को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। इस नई गाइडलाइन के मुता‍बिक, इंस्टाग्राम जैसे ऐप्स पर केवल जानकारी देखने और निगरानी की अनुमति होगी, कमेंट या राय साझा नहीं की जा सकेगी। व्हाट्सऐप, स्काइप, टेलीग्राम और सिग्नल पर सामान्य जानकारी साझा की जा सकेगी।

क्रिसमस पर जेलेंस्की ने किसकी मांगी मौत, क्‍यों की यह दुआ, बोले- उसका नाश हो जाए...

क्रिसमस पर जेलेंस्की ने किसकी मांगी मौत, क्‍यों की यह दुआ, बोले- उसका नाश हो जाए...Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy News : क्रिसमस के मौके पर यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने जनता को संबोधित करते हुए रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के लिए मौत की कामना की। हालांकि उन्होंने सीधे उनका नाम नहीं लिया, लेकिन कहा कि हम सब एक ही इच्छा रखते हैं कि वह नाश हो जाए। जेलेंस्‍की का यह बयान ऐसे वक्त पर सामने आया, जब रूस ने क्रिसमस की पूर्व संध्या से ठीक पहले यूक्रेन के कई इलाकों में बड़े पैमाने पर मिसाइल से अटैक किया।

दिल्ली में आज से अटल कैंटीन शुरू, 5 रुपए में मिलेगी भरपूर थाली, जानिए क्या है मेन्यू?

दिल्ली में आज से अटल कैंटीन शुरू, 5 रुपए में मिलेगी भरपूर थाली, जानिए क्या है मेन्यू?Atal canteens launched in Delhi from today, What will be available at the Atal Canteen, Atal Canteen News, Atal canteens launched in Delhi today, offering a full meal for just 5 rupees. Find out what on the menu, अटल कैंटीन, दिल्ली, दिल्ली में आज से अटल कैंटीन शुरू

तारिक रहमान की 17 साल बाद बांग्लादेश की राजनीति में एंट्री, भारत के लिए कैसी रहेगी वापसी?

तारिक रहमान की 17 साल बाद बांग्लादेश की राजनीति में एंट्री, भारत के लिए कैसी रहेगी वापसी?बांग्‍लादेश इन दिनों राजनीतिक उठापटक और हिंसा की चपेट में है। अंतरिम सरकार के प्रमुख मोहम्‍मद यूनुस की लापरवाही से पूरा देश जल रहा है। हिंसा हो रही है, लोग मर रहे हैं। हिंसा, आगजनी और लूट की घटनाएं थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। लीडर शरीफ उस्‍मान हादी की मौत के बाद बांग्‍लादेश की हालत और भी खराब हो चुकी है। यह सब तब हो रहा है, जब फरवरी 2026 में यहां चुनाव कराने की घोषणा की जा चुकी है।

17 साल बाद लौट रहा खालिदा जिया का बेटा, यूनुस सरकार में हड़कंप, बदलेगी बांग्लादेश की राजनीति?

17 साल बाद लौट रहा खालिदा जिया का बेटा, यूनुस सरकार में हड़कंप, बदलेगी बांग्लादेश की राजनीति?करीब 17 साल तक अपना वतन छोड़कर दूसरे मुल्क में रहने वाले खालिदा जिया का बेटे तारिक रहमान वापस बांग्लादेश लौट रहे हैं। इससे बांग्लादेश की राजनीति और यूनुस सरकार में एक तरह से हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। बता दें कि तारिक रहमान बांग्लादेश नेशनलिस्ट पार्टी (BNP) के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Weather Update : 20 से ज्यादा राज्यों में कोहरे का कहर, कैसा है यूपी और बिहार का मौसम

Weather Update : 20 से ज्यादा राज्यों में कोहरे का कहर, कैसा है यूपी और बिहार का मौसमWeather Update : असम, मेघालय, बिहार, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली, पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में घना से बहुत घना कोहरा रहा। अरुणाचल प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, हिमाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू क्षेत्र, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा, ओडिशा, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम और उत्तराखंड के कुछ हिस्सों में भी घना कोहरा छाया रहा।

31st नाइट का जश्न मनाएं, पर 'हंगामा' नहीं! इन 5 गलतियों से बचें, वरना पछताएंगे

31st नाइट का जश्न मनाएं, पर 'हंगामा' नहीं! इन 5 गलतियों से बचें, वरना पछताएंगेHappy New Year 2026 Special: साल का आखिरी दिन हो और जश्न न हो, ऐसा तो हो ही नहीं सकता! 31 दिसंबर की रात 12 बजते ही नए साल का स्वागत करने के लिए हर कोई बेताब है। आज के दौर में 'थर्टी फर्स्ट' की पार्टियों का क्रेज सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है, लेकिन जोश में होश खोना भारी पड़ सकता है। अगर आप चाहते हैं कि आपके नए साल की शुरुआत पुलिस स्टेशन या अस्पताल के चक्कर लगाकर न हो, तो जश्न के बीच इन 5 बड़ी गलतियों से तौबा कर लें।

31st night party: 31st मनाने के लिए हैं भारत के 5 प्रमुख शानदार शहर

31st night party: 31st मनाने के लिए हैं भारत के 5 प्रमुख शानदार शहर31st night party: कई लोग अंग्रेजी न्यू ईयर का स्वागत करते हैं। इस दौरान लोग रात में पार्टी का आयोजन करते हैं। यदि आप भी थर्टी फर्स्ट की पार्टी मनाने का सोच रहे हैं तो हम आपको बताते हैं ऐसी 5 बेस्ट जगहें जहां जाकर आपका दिल खुश हो जाएगा और आपकी 31 दिसंबर की रात यादगार बन जाएगी। भारत में ही ऐसे ऐसे सैंकड़ों स्थान जहां जाकर आप थर्टी फर्स्ट की पार्टी का आनंद ले सकते हैं। भारत में 31 दिसंबर का जश्न मनाने के लिए कई शानदार शहर हैं। आपकी पसंद के आधार पर (पार्टी, शांति या राजसी ठाठ), यहाँ 5 सबसे प्रमुख और बेहतरीन शहरों की सूची दी गई है।

क्रिसमस पर चर्च पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, विशेष प्रार्थना सभा में हुए शामिल

क्रिसमस पर चर्च पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, विशेष प्रार्थना सभा में हुए शामिलPM Modi in Chruch on Christmas : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को दिल्ली स्थित कैथेड्रल चर्च ऑफ द रिडेक्पशन में आयोजित क्रिसमस की सुबह की प्रार्थना में हिस्सा लिया। इस अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना की गई।

क्या भारत में भी बच्चों के लिए बैन होगा सोशल मीडिया? मद्रास हाईकोर्ट की केंद्र को सलाह

क्या भारत में भी बच्चों के लिए बैन होगा सोशल मीडिया? मद्रास हाईकोर्ट की केंद्र को सलाहMadras high court on social media ban : मद्रास हाई कोर्ट की मदुरै बेंच ने केंद्र सरकार को सुझाव दिया है कि वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया की तर्ज पर कानून लाने की संभावना तलाशे, जिसमें 16 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों के लिए सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स का उपयोग पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित किया जाए।

iPhone 18 Pro में दिखेंगे बड़े बदलाव, नया डिजाइन, दमदार A20 Pro चिप, कैमरा और बैटरी में अपग्रेड

iPhone 18 Pro में दिखेंगे बड़े बदलाव, नया डिजाइन, दमदार A20 Pro चिप, कैमरा और बैटरी में अपग्रेडApple को iPhone 18 सीरीज लॉन्च करने में अभी करीब एक साल का समय है, लेकिन शुरुआती लीक और सप्लाई-चेन से जुड़ी जानकारियों ने iPhone 18 Pro और iPhone 18 Pro Max को लेकर उम्मीदें बनानी शुरू कर दी हैं। माना जा रहा है कि साल 2026 में Apple फोल्डेबल फोन सेगमेंट में भी एंट्री कर सकता है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद Pro मॉडल्स कंपनी के सबसे बड़े आकर्षण बने रहेंगे।

जनवरी 2026 में स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च की भरमार, भारतीय बाजार में आएंगे कई दमदार 5G फोन

जनवरी 2026 में स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च की भरमार, भारतीय बाजार में आएंगे कई दमदार 5G फोनSmartphones launching in January 2026 : नया साल भारतीय स्मार्टफोन बाजार के लिए काफी खास होने जा रहा है। जनवरी 2026 में कई बड़े ब्रांड्स अपने नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में हैं। इनमें मिड-रेंज से लेकर प्रीमियम और बजट 5G फोन शामिल हैं। जनवरी 2026 में Xiaomi, Realme, Poco और Vivo जैसे बड़े ब्रांड्स के लॉन्च के साथ भारतीय स्मार्टफोन बाजार काफी गर्म रहने वाला है।

Best Budget Smartphones 2025: 15000 से कम में Poco से Lava तक दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जिन्होंने मचाया धमाल

Best Budget Smartphones 2025: 15000 से कम में Poco से Lava तक दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जिन्होंने मचाया धमालBest Budget Smartphones 2025 : 2025 स्मार्टफोन बाजार के लिए बेहतरीन रहा। जहां एक तरफ प्रीमियम सेगमेंट में नए डिजाइन और फीचर्स देखने को मिले। वहीं दूसरी ओर कम कीमत वाले बजट स्मार्टफोन्स की भी धूम रही। बड़े डिस्प्ले, भरोसेमंद परफॉर्मेंस, दमदार कैमरा और लंबी बैटरी लाइफ के साथ इन फोन्स ने साबित कर दिया कि अच्छा स्मार्टफोन लेने के लिए रुपए खर्चा करने की जरूरत नहीं हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

राशिफल 2026

क्रिकेट

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com