टोरंटो में फिर भारतीय की हत्या, पहले हिमांशी फिर शिवांक की मौत से दहशत

News Release - Homicide Investigation, Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road, Victim: Shivank Avasthi, 20, Image Releasedhttps://t.co/WdkKqp4pGe pic.twitter.com/XF6NAYJwgX— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 24, 2025
इससे पहले 20 दिसंबर को पुलिस ने हिमांशी का शव बरामद किया था। पुलिस को शक है कि हिमांशी के पार्टनर अब्दुल गफूरी ने इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ वारंट जारी किया है।
We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending…— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) December 25, 2025