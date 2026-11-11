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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Modified: वडोदरा , Wednesday, 11 November 2026 (12:34 IST)

17 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार... गुजरात केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय को मिली महिला कुलपति, जानिए कौन हैं प्रो. विजिता सिंह अग्रवाल

Prof. Vijita Singh Aggarwal
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Wed, 11 Nov 2026 (12:45 IST)
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गुजरात केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय (CUG) को उसकी स्थापना के 17 वर्षों के इतिहास में पहली बार महिला कुलपति मिली हैं। गुरु गोबिंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ विश्वविद्यालय, नई दिल्ली में व्यापक शैक्षणिक और प्रशासनिक अनुभव रखने वालीं प्रोफेसर विजिता सिंह अग्रवाल ने सोमवार को औपचारिक रूप से कुलपति के रूप में पदभार ग्रहण किया। विश्वविद्यालय के वरिष्ठ प्रोफेसरों द्वारा उनका भव्य स्वागत किया गया।
 

एक वर्ष के लंबे इंतजार के बाद स्थायी नियुक्ति

विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व कुलपति प्रोफेसर रामाशंकर दुबे ने 22 नवंबर 2019 को पद संभाला था और एक वर्ष के सेवा विस्तार के बाद वे 22 नवंबर 2025 को सेवानिवृत्त हो गए थे। उनके सेवानिवृत्त होने के बाद से विश्वविद्यालय का कामकाज कार्यवाहक कुलपति द्वारा चलाया जा रहा था। लगभग एक वर्ष के लंबे प्रतीक्षा अंतराल के बाद केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय को प्रोफेसर अग्रवाल के रूप में स्थायी कुलपति मिली हैं।
 

उच्च शिक्षा और अनुसंधान को नई दिशा देने का संकल्प

विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा जारी आधिकारिक बयान के अनुसार, प्रोफेसर अग्रवाल की नियुक्ति विश्वविद्यालय के इतिहास में एक महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर है। नई कुलपति के रूप में वे विश्वविद्यालय के शैक्षणिक और प्रशासनिक कार्यों का नेतृत्व करेंगी। उनसे यह अपेक्षा की जा रही है कि वे गुणवत्तापूर्ण उच्च शिक्षा, अनुसंधान, नवाचार और संस्थागत विकास को नई दिशा और गति प्रदान करेंगी तथा राष्ट्रीय विकास में उत्कृष्ट योगदान देंगी।

गांधीनगर से शुरू हुआ सफर, वडोदरा में स्थापित हुआ स्थायी परिसर

वर्ष 2009 में स्थापित गुजरात केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय शुरुआत में गुजरात की राजधानी गांधीनगर के सेक्टर 29 और 30 स्थित अस्थायी परिसर से संचालित हो रहा था और इसे NAAC द्वारा 'A+' ग्रेड प्राप्त है। जून 2022 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने वडोदरा जिले के डभोई तालुका स्थित कुंडेला गांव में 100 एकड़ में फैले इसके स्थायी परिसर की आधारशिला रखी थी। यह नया स्थायी परिसर अत्याधुनिक प्रयोगशालाओं, केंद्रीय पुस्तकालय, व्याख्यान कक्षों और छात्रावास सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
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अगला लेख
क्‍या डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप को पहले से थी चीनी जासूस के साथ Nvidia CEO के अफेयर की जानकारी, फिर भी क्‍यों उन्‍हें ले गए चीन?

प्रशांत किशोर का दावा, नीतीश के निष्क्रिय होते ही खत्म हो जाएगी जेडीयू

प्रशांत किशोर का दावा, नीतीश के निष्क्रिय होते ही खत्म हो जाएगी जेडीयूPrashant Kishor : जन सुराज पार्टी के संस्थापक प्रशांत किशोर ने दावा किया है कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के सक्रिय राजनीति से हटने या निष्क्रिय होने के बाद जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) (JDU) का राजनीतिक वजूद खत्म हो जाएगा और पार्टी टूटकर बिखर जाएगी। उन्होंने भविष्यवाणी की है कि जेडीयू टूटने के बाद इसके कई नेता भारतीय जनता पार्टी, कुछ उनकी अपनी पार्टी जन सुराज, और कुछ अन्य राजनीतिक दलों का दामन थाम सकते हैं। प्रशांत किशोर का कहना है कि जनता दल यूनाइटेड की राजनीति काफी हद तक नीतीश कुमार के व्यक्तित्व और नेतृत्व के इर्दगिर्द केंद्रित रही है।

कौन हैं इसराइल के आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने दिया सरकार बनाने का न्योता, भारत को लेकर क्या है रुख?

कौन हैं इसराइल के आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने दिया सरकार बनाने का न्योता, भारत को लेकर क्या है रुख?Who is Israel’s Gadi Eizenkot : इसराइल में 27 अक्टूबर 2026 के चुनावों के बाद राजनीतिक हलचल तेज हो गई है। राष्ट्रपति इसाक हर्जोग ने पूर्व सेना प्रमुख गैडी आइजेनकोट को नई सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया है। इससे बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की सत्ता जाने की चर्चाएं जोरों पर हैं। पूर्व आईडीएफ (IDF) चीफ के रूप में आइजेनकोट का भारतीय सेना से पुराना रिश्ता रहा है। वो भारत और इसराइल के बीच रक्षा व खुफिया तंत्र की मजबूती को खास तवज्जो देते हैं। कौन हैं गैडी आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया? जानते हैं भारत को लेकर क्या है उनका रुख?

AQI देख भड़के अभिजीत दीपके, बोले- जिंदगी तबाह करने पर तुले हैं, किसको माना प्रदूषण का दोषी?

AQI देख भड़के अभिजीत दीपके, बोले- जिंदगी तबाह करने पर तुले हैं, किसको माना प्रदूषण का दोषी?Abhijeet Deepke : दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली, मुंबई समेत कई शहरों का एक्यूआई खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच गया और लोगों का सांस लेना मुश्किल हो गया। दिल्ली में इसको लेकर सियासत शुरू हो गई है। वहीं कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके ने प्रदूषण के लिए आम लोगों को ही जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कभी ऐसे लोगों को नहीं देखा, जो अपनी जिंदगी को खुद ही बदहाल बनाने पर इतने आमादा हों। दिल्ली में AQI खतरनाक होने के अलावा PM10(607) पर पहुंच गया है। दिल्ली दुनिया के सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों में तीसरे नंबर पर है।

दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-NCR की हवा हुई जहरीली, वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर स्थिति में, AQI 366 के पार

दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-NCR की हवा हुई जहरीली, वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर स्थिति में, AQI 366 के पारदीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर में इस समय वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर और खराब स्थिति में है। त्योहार के अगले दिन सोमवार, 9 नवंबर 2026 की सुबह दिल्ली की हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर काफी बढ़ा हुआ दर्ज किया गया। जहां औसत वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (AQI) 366 से ऊपर दर्ज किया गया है, जबकि सोनिया विहार, बुराड़ी क्रॉसिंग, विवेक विहार, जहांगीरपुरी और नॉर्थ कैंपस जैसे इलाकों में AQI 437 से 449 के बीच पहुंच गया है। दिल्ली-NCR में ग्रेडेड रिस्पॉन्स एक्शन प्लान (GRAP) का तीसरा चरण लागू है।

US Midterm Elections में हार के बाद घिरे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप : बिजनेस सौदों, क्रिप्टो विवाद और बगावती सुरों से बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें

US Midterm Elections में हार के बाद घिरे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप : बिजनेस सौदों, क्रिप्टो विवाद और बगावती सुरों से बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलेंDonald Trump Challenges: कहते हैं कि शक्ति का अहंकार इंसान को अंधा बना देता है, लेकिन जब वही शक्ति छिनती है, तब आईना उस व्यक्ति को उसकी असली औकात दिखाता है। अमेरिकी मध्यावधि चुनावों (US Midterm Elections 2026) में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी को मिली करारी शिकस्त के बाद राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की स्थिति भी कुछ ऐसी ही हो गई है।

अब जरीब से नहीं, सैटेलाइट तकनीक से होगी जमीन की पैमाइश : CM योगी

अब जरीब से नहीं, सैटेलाइट तकनीक से होगी जमीन की पैमाइश : CM योगीJunior Assistant Appointment Letters: उत्तर प्रदेश में अब जमीन की पैमाइश पुरानी जरीब के बजाय सैटेलाइट आधारित तकनीक से होगी। सभी तहसीलों में रोवर मशीनें उपलब्ध कराई गई हैं। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि पहले पैमाइश में एक फीट का अंतर दस फीट तक पहुंच जाता था, जिसका खामियाजा गरीबों को भुगतना पड़ता था। अब एक इंच भी इधर-उधर नहीं होगा।

Air India की फ्लाइट में हाईजैक की धमकी! टेकऑफ से पहले मिला नोट, यात्रियों में मचा हड़कंप

Air India की फ्लाइट में हाईजैक की धमकी! टेकऑफ से पहले मिला नोट, यात्रियों में मचा हड़कंपकोलकाता से मुंबई जा रही Air India की एक फ्लाइट में बुधवार को हाईजैक की धमकी मिलने से एयरपोर्ट पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। विमान में एक संदिग्ध नोट मिलने के बाद सुरक्षा एजेंसियां अलर्ट हो गईं। एहतियात के तौर पर विमान को आइसोलेशन बे में ले जाया गया। राहत की बात यह रही कि विमान में सवार सभी यात्रियों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया।

17 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार... गुजरात केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय को मिली महिला कुलपति, जानिए कौन हैं प्रो. विजिता सिंह अग्रवाल

17 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार... गुजरात केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय को मिली महिला कुलपति, जानिए कौन हैं प्रो. विजिता सिंह अग्रवालगुजरात केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय (CUG) को उसकी स्थापना के 17 वर्षों के इतिहास में पहली बार महिला कुलपति मिली हैं। गुरु गोबिंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ विश्वविद्यालय, नई दिल्ली में व्यापक शैक्षणिक और प्रशासनिक अनुभव रखने वालीं प्रोफेसर विजिता सिंह अग्रवाल ने सोमवार को औपचारिक रूप से कुलपति के रूप में पदभार ग्रहण किया। विश्वविद्यालय के वरिष्ठ प्रोफेसरों द्वारा उनका भव्य स्वागत किया गया।

क्‍या डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप को पहले से थी चीनी जासूस के साथ Nvidia CEO के अफेयर की जानकारी, फिर भी क्‍यों उन्‍हें ले गए चीन?

क्‍या डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप को पहले से थी चीनी जासूस के साथ Nvidia CEO के अफेयर की जानकारी, फिर भी क्‍यों उन्‍हें ले गए चीन?एनवीडिया के CEO जेनसन हुआंग इन दिनों एक बड़े विवाद में घिरे हैं। उन पर आरोप है कि उनका एक ऐसी महिला के साथ अफेयर था, जिस पर चीन के लिए जासूसी करने का शक है। उन्होंने अफेयर की बात कबूल भी कर ली है और अपने पर‍िवार पत्‍नी आद‍ि से माफी भी मांगी है। इस बीच ट्रंप को लेकर एक चौंकाने वाली बात सामने आ रही है। बताया जा रहा है क‍ि ट्रंप को पहले से इस अफेयर के बारे में जानकारी थी।

‘मैं अयोध्या के राम मंदिर क्यों जाऊं... मां सीता के साथ सही नहीं हुआ’: कीर्ति आजाद के बयान पर गरमाई सियासत

‘मैं अयोध्या के राम मंदिर क्यों जाऊं... मां सीता के साथ सही नहीं हुआ’: कीर्ति आजाद के बयान पर गरमाई सियासततृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) के सांसद और पूर्व क्रिकेटर कीर्ति आजाद ने भगवान राम और अयोध्या के राम मंदिर को लेकर एक ऐसा बयान दिया है, जिससे नया राजनीतिक विवाद खड़ा हो सकता है। सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म 'एक्स' पर अपनी पोस्ट और बयानों के जरिए कीर्ति आजाद ने सवाल उठाया है कि आखिर वह राम मंदिर क्यों जाएं?

OnePlus के 3 सस्ते फोन होंगे लॉन्च, OnePlus 16R भी आएगा, कीमत को लेकर क्या हुआ खुलासा

OnePlus के 3 सस्ते फोन होंगे लॉन्च, OnePlus 16R भी आएगा, कीमत को लेकर क्या हुआ खुलासास्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी OnePlus भारत में अपनी नई स्मार्टफोन सीरीज लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रही है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कंपनी OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16R और OnePlus 16T समेत तीन नए स्मार्टफोन पेश कर सकती है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने अभी तक भारत में इन स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं की है। लेकिन सामने आए लीक्स से इनके संभावित फीचर्स और कीमतों की जानकारी मिली है।

Vivo Y32 5G : सस्ते में मिलेगा वीवो का 5G स्मार्टफोन, 37 घंटे चलेगी बैटरी, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo Y32 5G : सस्ते में मिलेगा वीवो का 5G स्मार्टफोन, 37 घंटे चलेगी बैटरी, जानें फीचर्सस्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी Vivo ने अपना नया 5G स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y32 5G पेश कर दिया है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसकी 8,000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी है। कंपनी का दावा है कि यह एक बार चार्ज करने पर 37 घंटे तक वीडियो प्लेबैक दे सकती है। इसके अलावा फोन में 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाला डिस्प्ले, 44W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 2TB तक एक्सपेंडेबल स्टोरेज का सपोर्ट दिया गया है।

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra की कीमत कितनी होगी? नए कैमरा डिजाइन और प्राइवेसी डिस्प्ले के साथ 2027 में होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra की कीमत कितनी होगी? नए कैमरा डिजाइन और प्राइवेसी डिस्प्ले के साथ 2027 में होगा लॉन्चसैमसंग की अगली फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन सीरीज Galaxy S27 को लेकर चर्चाएं तेज हो गई हैं। एक नई लीक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कंपनी Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra में कई बड़े बदलाव कर सकती है। इसमें नया कैमरा डिजाइन, बेहतर प्राइवेसी डिस्प्ले और दमदार बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स मिलने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने अभी तक इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स को लेकर आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं दी है।