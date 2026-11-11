17 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार... गुजरात केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय को मिली महिला कुलपति, जानिए कौन हैं प्रो. विजिता सिंह अग्रवाल

Central University of Gujarat Welcomes Its First Woman Vice-Chancellor The Central University of Gujarat warmly welcomes Prof. Vijita Singh Aggarwal as its new Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Aggarwal formally assumed charge today, 10 November 2026, marking a historic milestone as the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat. A distinguished academician from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, Prof. Aggarwal brings with her rich academic and administrative experience. The University fraternity looks forward to her visionary leadership, guidance and valuable contributions towards strengthening academic excellence, research, innovation and institutional development. Heartiest congratulations and a warm welcome to Prof. Vijita Singh Aggarwal on this historic occasion! #CentralUniversityOfGujarat #CUG #FirstWomanViceChancellor #ViceChancellor #AcademicLeadership #HigherEducation