रामायण देखकर तनिषा मुखर्जी ने दिया रिएक्शन, सीता के रोल में साई पल्लवी को नहीं कर पाईं स्वीकार
Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here’s my take ! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect! Also #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual ! And the visuals story acting are all fantastic! #yash As Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must watch !— Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) November 24, 2026
A detailed explanation of why #RanbirKapoor worked as #LordRam in #Ramayana ! Firstly with him I got a multidimensional character. I felt his hurt when his father sent him to vanvas, his sense of loss for a mother figure when he found out it was Kaikeyi , the one who decided it! I felt his sense of awe respect and love for sita his humour and indulgence for laxman as an older brother and his protective instinct for both. It wasn’t that his was a better written character. It was his talent as an actor to make his audience feel what he was going thru. His shock hurt and resolve when he lost sita ! And the best part was his serene countenance his quiet embodiment of lord ram. He just was. He wasn’t trying to be!— Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) November 24, 2026
#yash as #Ravan. People may not agree with me! But having watched my grandmothers #ramrajya as my first introduction to this part of our culture. I can’t help but share my take from watching the film! I love Yash as an actor and I think he’s very progressive as a person. But here he left me a bit dissatisfied with his performance. As I felt his performance was all power! Amazing body language action and arrogance ego that was all superb! But as Ravan that was it. Yash gave me a strong villains performance but Ravan was not just a villain. He was a scholar a Brahmin a learned man. He was someone who was deep almost meditative! There were glimpses of where he could have taken the role But he didn’t! The scene with surpnakha when he kills her husband. Some warmth some empathy was needed. It would not make him weak Infact it would give him layers ! Ravan didn’t need to be just anger and arrogance ! He needed to be manipulative , learned, the sequence where he goes to Sita as a sadhu was again all anger. It’s needed to vary from niceness to pleading to irritation to anger ! However Yash really matched Ranbir and I cannot fault him too much as Ravan because he did do an amazing job bringing the power of Ravan to the screen and that alone is Herculean task!— Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) November 24, 2026