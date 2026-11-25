#yash as #Ravan. People may not agree with me! But having watched my grandmothers #ramrajya as my first introduction to this part of our culture. I can’t help but share my take from watching the film! I love Yash as an actor and I think he’s very progressive as a person. But here he left me a bit dissatisfied with his performance. As I felt his performance was all power! Amazing body language action and arrogance ego that was all superb! But as Ravan that was it. Yash gave me a strong villains performance but Ravan was not just a villain. He was a scholar a Brahmin a learned man. He was someone who was deep almost meditative! There were glimpses of where he could have taken the role But he didn’t! The scene with surpnakha when he kills her husband. Some warmth some empathy was needed. It would not make him weak Infact it would give him layers ! Ravan didn’t need to be just anger and arrogance ! He needed to be manipulative , learned, the sequence where he goes to Sita as a sadhu was again all anger. It’s needed to vary from niceness to pleading to irritation to anger ! However Yash really matched Ranbir and I cannot fault him too much as Ravan because he did do an amazing job bringing the power of Ravan to the screen and that alone is Herculean task!