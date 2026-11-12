सलमान खान की 'मातृभूमि' के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, एक दिन से भी कम समय में पार हुए 50 मिलियन व्यूज
Just saw the trailer of #Matrubhumi and it’s a banger and all goosebumps…. I completely agree with @Manik_M_Jolly sir that the larger populace need to know the brave stories of our soldiers who have sacrificed themselves for this great nation No movies are perfect, no cinematography is perfect but the message need to be understood Kudos to @BeingSalmanKhan for bringing alive the story of Galwan for us all Salute the supreme sacrifices of our brave heroes Jai Hind— Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) (@major_pawan) November 11, 2026
Really glad that @BeingSalmanKhan picked up topic of Galwan and made this movie #Maatrubhumi. Don’t care about VFX, don’t care about cinematic liberties, don’t care about slip ups on military matters. What matters is that these stories need to be told. What Col Babu and his men went through that night, is beyond the wildest imagination of any story writer. Their sacrifice for this nation was written in exceptionally violent manner. This story needs to be told to every Indian and generations ahead so that they know what these soldiers did to protect our borders and freedom. I agree, we aren’t the best when it comes to making war movies. Our direct benchmark is Hollywood, which somehow has mastered the art and has created stellar hits. But we will never learn and perfect till the time we try. So let’s tell these stories. Let’s make the real heroes a household name. Jai Hind— Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) November 10, 2026