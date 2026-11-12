सलमान खान की 'मातृभूमि' के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, एक दिन से भी कम समय में पार हुए 50 मिलियन व्यूज

Really glad that @BeingSalmanKhan picked up topic of Galwan and made this movie #Maatrubhumi. Don’t care about VFX, don’t care about cinematic liberties, don’t care about slip ups on military matters. What matters is that these stories need to be told. What Col Babu and his men went through that night, is beyond the wildest imagination of any story writer. Their sacrifice for this nation was written in exceptionally violent manner. This story needs to be told to every Indian and generations ahead so that they know what these soldiers did to protect our borders and freedom. I agree, we aren’t the best when it comes to making war movies. Our direct benchmark is Hollywood, which somehow has mastered the art and has created stellar hits. But we will never learn and perfect till the time we try. So let’s tell these stories. Let’s make the real heroes a household name. Jai Hind