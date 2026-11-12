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Written By वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम
Published By अंकित पिपलोदिया
Last Modified: Thursday, 12 November 2026 (17:38 IST)

सलमान खान की 'मातृभूमि' के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, एक दिन से भी कम समय में पार हुए 50 मिलियन व्यूज

Salman Khan
Written By: वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम
Published By: अंकित पिपलोदिया
Updated: Thu, 12 Nov 2026 (17:42 IST)
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सुपरस्टार सलमान खान स्टारर फिल्म 'मातृभूमि मे वॉर रेस्ट इन पीस' ने डिजिटल वर्ल्ड में तूफान ला दिया है। दरअसल, फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने अपने रिलीज होने के 24 घंटे से भी कम समय में 50 मिलियन से भी ज्यादा व्यूज अपने नाम किया है।

फिल्म के ट्रेलर को हर तरफ से खूब सराहना मिल रही है, इन सब के बीच सेना के पूर्व सैनिक, सम्मानित सैन्य कर्मी, राजनेता और दर्शक भी इसकी तारीफ करने से खुद को रोक नहीं पा रहे हैं। 
 
ट्रेलर की सराहना करने वालों में शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित रिटायर्ड मेजर पवन कुमार, और सैन्य खुफिया विभाग के अनुभवी और सेना मेडल से सम्मानित मेजर एम जॉली का नाम शामिल है। सेना में रह चुके लोगों से मिल रही तारीफ इस रिस्पॉन्स को और भी खास बनाती है, खासकर इसलिए क्योंकि फिल्म में युद्ध, सैनिकों की कुर्बानी और उनके परिवारों पर पड़ने वाले भावनात्मक असर को दिखाया गया है।

 
ट्रेलर को जो बात अलग बनाती है वह है इंसानी भावनाओं के साथ मिले गए है ऑक्टेन एक्शन सींस। कमाल के एक्शन सीन्स और शानदार विजुअल्स के साथ फिल्म में सैन्य मिशनों से जुड़ी अनिश्चितता, सैनिकों के परिवारों के बलिदान और दोनों तरफ जान गंवाने वालों के दर्द से भरे नतीजों को भी खूबसूरती से पेश किया गया है। 
 
दिग्गजों और जाने माने सम्मानित लोगों से लेकर दर्शकों से मिल रही सराहना के साथ इन सभी बातों ने डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर फिल्म को चर्चा के केंद्र में ला दिया है।
अपूर्व लाखिया के डायरेक्शन में बनी और सलमान खान फिल्म्स के बैनर तले प्रोड्यूस हुई ‘मातृभूमि: मे वॉर रेस्ट इन पीस’ में सलमान खान और चित्रांगदा सिंह की जोड़ी लीड रोल में है। यह फिल्म 4 दिसंबर को थिएटर्स में रिलीज होने वाली है।
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वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम
वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम बॉलीवुड, टेलीविजन और डिजिटल मीडिया की ताजातरीन खबरों पर नज़र रखती है। यह टीम सिनेमा से जुड़ी हर छोटी-बड़ी जानकारी को अपने पाठकों तक पहुंचाती है, चाहे वो फिल्मों की समीक्षा, सेलिब्रिटी इंटरव्यू, विश्लेषण, फोटो फीचर हो या फिर ट्रेंडिंग इवेंट्स। टीम का उद्देश्य पाठकों को मनोरंजन.... और पढ़ें
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