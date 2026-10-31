  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. kaante shootout at lokhandwala director sanjay gupta dies at 57 bathroom fall accident
Written By वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम
Published By अंकित पिपलोदिया
Last Modified: Saturday, 31 October 2026 (12:05 IST)

'कांटे' फेम निर्देशक संजय गुप्ता का निधन, बाथरूम में गिरने से गई जान!

Sanjay Gupta Death
Written By: वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम
Published By: अंकित पिपलोदिया
Updated: Sat, 31 Oct 2026 (12:07 IST)
google-news
मनोरंजन जगत से एक दुखद खबर सामने आई है। हिंदी सिनेमा में अपनी अनूठी और स्टाइलिश एक्शन फिल्मों के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले मशहूर फिल्म निर्माता और निर्देशक संजय गुप्ता का निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने 57 वर्ष की उम्र में अंतिम सांस ली। 
 
खबरों के अनुसार, 30 अक्टूबर की रात मुंबई स्थित अपने घर में एक दर्दनाक हादसे में बाथरूम में फिसलकर गिरने से उनके सिर में गंभीर चोट आई, जिसके बाद उनका निधन हो गया। उनके अचानक चले जाने से पूरे बॉलीवुड और उनके प्रशंसकों में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है।
 
वर्सोवा पुलिस ने एक ADR (दुर्घटना से हुए मौत की रिपोर्ट) दर्ज की है और मामले की जांच चल रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि अभी तक किसी तरह की साजिश या गड़बड़ी का कोई संकेत नहीं मिला है। 
 
'आतिश' से रखी थी निर्देशन करियर की नींव
संजय गुप्ता का बतौर निर्देशक फिल्मी सफर साल 1994 में आई एक्शन-ड्रामा फिल्म 'आतिश: फील द फायर' से शुरू हुआ था। इस फिल्म में संजय दत्त और आदित्य पंचोली मुख्य भूमिकाओं में नजर आए थे। अपनी पहली ही फिल्म से संजय गुप्ता ने दर्शकों को अपने बेहतरीन एक्शन सीन, दमदार डायलॉग्स और स्टाइलिश कहानी सुनाने के अंदाज से रूबरू करा दिया था। इसके बाद उन्होंने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा और अपनी एक खास सिनेमाई शैली विकसित की।
 
मुंबई अंडरवर्ल्ड और क्राइम सिनेमा के बने बेताज बादशाह
संजय गुप्ता का सिनेमाई सफर अक्सर मुंबई के क्राइम और अंडरवर्ल्ड के इर्द-गिर्द घूमता रहा। उन्होंने अपनी फिल्मों के जरिए गैंगस्टर्स और जुर्म की दुनिया को बड़े पर्दे पर बेहद स्टाइलिश अंदाज में पेश किया। इनमें कांटे, शूटआउट एट लोखंडवाला, शूटआउट एट वडाला शामिल है। 
 
संजय गुप्ता के निधन की खबर सामने आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर बॉलीवुड सितारों और उनके करीबियों के रिएक्शन आने लगे हैं। कमाल आर खान ने दुख व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, "अलविदा संजय भाई! मुझे यकीन ही नहीं हो रहा कि आप हमें छोड़कर चले गए। हम लगभग हर दूसरे दिन बॉलीवुड और फिल्मों को लेकर बात किया करते थे। आपको हर बात की गहरी समझ थी। मैं आपको हमेशा मिस करूंगा भाई।"   
 
इसके साथ ही तुषार कपूर, रितेश देशमुख, मिलाप जावेरी और राकेश रोशन समेत सिनेमा जगत के कई दिग्गजों और प्रशंसकों ने निर्देशक को भावभिनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है।
 
लेखक के बारे में
वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम
वेबदुनिया एंटरटेनमेंट टीम बॉलीवुड, टेलीविजन और डिजिटल मीडिया की ताजातरीन खबरों पर नज़र रखती है। यह टीम सिनेमा से जुड़ी हर छोटी-बड़ी जानकारी को अपने पाठकों तक पहुंचाती है, चाहे वो फिल्मों की समीक्षा, सेलिब्रिटी इंटरव्यू, विश्लेषण, फोटो फीचर हो या फिर ट्रेंडिंग इवेंट्स। टीम का उद्देश्य पाठकों को मनोरंजन.... और पढ़ें
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
अगला लेख
पान मसाला विज्ञापन पर FDA के नोटिस को अजय देवगन ने दी चुनौती, खटखटाया बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा

दिल्ली कॉन्सर्ट में दिलजीत दोसांझ ने CJP को सुनाई खरी-खरी, अभिजीत दीपके बोले- छोटा भाई समझ के मिट्टी पाओ

दिल्ली कॉन्सर्ट में दिलजीत दोसांझ ने CJP को सुनाई खरी-खरी, अभिजीत दीपके बोले- छोटा भाई समझ के मिट्टी पाओमशहूर पंजाबी सिंगर-एक्टर दिलजीत दोसांझ के बहुप्रतीक्षित 'ऑरा इंडिया टूर' का आगाज राजधानी दिल्ली के जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम से हुआ। शुक्रवार की रात लगभग 70,000 से अधिक प्रशंसकों से खचाखच भरे स्टेडियम में जहां दिलजीत के गानों पर प्रशंसक थिरकते नजर आए, वहीं स्टेज से उनके एक तीखे बयान ने राजनीतिक व सामाजिक गलियारों में नई बहस छेड़ दी है।

200 करोड़ के ठगी केस में नोरा फतेही को कोर्ट ने भेजा समन, इस दिन होना होगा पेश

200 करोड़ के ठगी केस में नोरा फतेही को कोर्ट ने भेजा समन, इस दिन होना होगा पेशबॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस नोरा फतेही की मुश्किलें एक बार फिर बढ़ गई है। महाठग सुकेश चंद्रशेखर से जुड़े कथित 200 करोड़ रुपये के धोखाधड़ी और रंगदारी मामले में दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने नोरा फतेही को नया समन जारी किया है। अदालत ने अभिनेत्री को बतौर अभियोजन पक्ष की गवाह के रूप में 2 नवंबर 2026 को कोर्ट के सामने व्यक्तिगत रूप से पेश होने का निर्देश दिया है।

शाहरुख खान के 'मन्नत' में अनिल कपूर ने की थी इस ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म की शूटिंग, सालों बाद खोला राज

शाहरुख खान के 'मन्नत' में अनिल कपूर ने की थी इस ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म की शूटिंग, सालों बाद खोला राजबॉलीवुड के 'किंग' यानी शाहरुख खान का बांद्रा स्थित समंदर किनारे बना आशियाना 'मन्नत' केवल एक घर नहीं, बल्कि दुनियाभर में मौजूद उनके करोड़ों प्रशंसकों के लिए एक लैंडमार्क बन चुका है। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि शाहरुख खान के इस मशहूर बंगले से अभिनेता अनिल कपूर की भी एक बेहद खास और पुरानी याद जुड़ी हुई है?

ऋषभ शेट्टी निभाएंगे शिवाजी महाराज का किरदार, भूषण कुमार ने किया मेगा प्रोजेक्ट 'द प्राइड ऑफ भारत' का ऐलान

ऋषभ शेट्टी निभाएंगे शिवाजी महाराज का किरदार, भूषण कुमार ने किया मेगा प्रोजेक्ट 'द प्राइड ऑफ भारत' का ऐलानभारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास में एक बेहद भव्य और ऐतिहासिक अध्याय जुड़ने जा रहा है। 'कांतारा' फेम नेशनल अवॉर्ड विनिंग एक्टर-डायरेक्टर ऋषभ शेट्टी और दिग्गज म्यूजिक व फिल्म प्रोडक्शन कंपनी टी-सीरीज के प्रमुख भूषण कुमार ने एक बेहद महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट के लिए हाथ मिलाया है। इस ऐतिहासिक पीरियड ड्रामा का नाम 'द प्राइड ऑफ भारत – छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज' रखा गया है।

'ईथा' का दमदार ट्रेलर रिलीज, लावणी कलाकार बनकर छाईं श्रद्धा कपूर

'ईथा' का दमदार ट्रेलर रिलीज, लावणी कलाकार बनकर छाईं श्रद्धा कपूरबॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री श्रद्धा कपूर एक बार फिर दर्शकों का दिल जीतने आ रही हैं। 'स्त्री 2' की ऐतिहासिक सफलता के बाद, श्रद्धा मैडॉक फिल्म्स के साथ अपनी अगली बहुप्रतीक्षित म्यूजिकल ड्रामा फिल्म 'ईथा' के जरिए सिनेमाघरों में वापसी कर रही हैं। फिल्म का आधिकारिक ट्रेलर रिलीज़ कर दिया गया है, जिसमें श्रद्धा कपूर पहली बार एक प्रसिद्ध लावणी कलाकार 'ईथा बाई' के दमदार अवतार में नज़र आ रही हैं।

उड़ता तीर मूवी रिव्यू: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म में दिलचस्प आइडिया, लेकिन कॉमेडी के नाम पर निराशा

उड़ता तीर मूवी रिव्यू: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म में दिलचस्प आइडिया, लेकिन कॉमेडी के नाम पर निराशाआयुष्मान खुराना की ‘उड़ता तीर’ एक पाकिस्तानी जासूस की कहानी है, जिसकी याददाश्त जाने के बाद वह भारत के लिए काम करने लगता है। दिलचस्प विचार के बावजूद फिल्म कमजोर पटकथा, अविश्वसनीय घटनाक्रम और फीकी कॉमेडी के कारण असर नहीं छोड़ पाती। सारा अली खान समेत कलाकारों को भी पर्याप्त मौके नहीं मिलते। जल्दबाजी भरा निर्देशन, कमजोर सहायक ट्रैक और औसत संगीत फिल्म की कमियों को बढ़ाते हैं। पढ़ें पूरा रिव्यू और जानें कैसी है फिल्म।

न बंदूक चली, न पड़ा थप्पड़: फिर भी सिनेमाघरों में क्यों चला 'दृश्यम: द कन्क्लूजन' का जादू?

न बंदूक चली, न पड़ा थप्पड़: फिर भी सिनेमाघरों में क्यों चला 'दृश्यम: द कन्क्लूजन' का जादू?अजय देवगन स्टारर 'दृश्यम: द कन्क्लूजन' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचा दिया है। बिना हिंसा और खून-खराबे के यह क्राइम थ्रिलर फैमिली ड्रामा के दम पर ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई। फ्रेंचाइज की लोकप्रियता, पुराने किरदारों से जुड़ाव, जयदीप अहलावत और प्रकाश राज की जोरदार एंट्री और अभिषेक पाठक के सधे हुए निर्देशन ने फिल्म को मास्टरपीस बना दिया। जानिए आखिर किन 5 मजबूत कारणों ने फिल्म को दर्शकों की पहली पसंद बना दिया है।

नाना पाटेकर की पत्नी कौन थीं? 1978 में हुई थी शादी, फिर क्यों अलग रहने लगे दोनों, जानिए अनकही कहानी

नाना पाटेकर की पत्नी कौन थीं? 1978 में हुई थी शादी, फिर क्यों अलग रहने लगे दोनों, जानिए अनकही कहानीनाना पाटेकर और नीलकांति पाटेकर की शादी 1978 में हुई थी। नीलकांति मराठी थिएटर से जुड़ी अभिनेत्री थीं और शुरुआती दौर में बैंक अधिकारी के तौर पर काम करती थीं। नाना ने माना था कि उनके संघर्ष के दिनों में पत्नी की आर्थिक मदद और भरोसे ने उन्हें अभिनय में करियर बनाने का मौका दिया। बाद में दोनों अलग रहने लगे, लेकिन तलाक नहीं लिया। नाना ने इसकी वजह समय के साथ पैदा हुए मतभेदों को बताया था।

रेखा की जिंदगी में अमिताभ सहित आए ये 6 पुरुष, पर क्यों नहीं मिला सच्चा प्यार?

रेखा की जिंदगी में अमिताभ सहित आए ये 6 पुरुष, पर क्यों नहीं मिला सच्चा प्यार?रेखा की जिंदगी जितनी ग्लैमरस दिखी, उतनी ही दर्द भरी रही। कभी नवीन निश्चल से लेकर अमिताभ बच्चन तक, हर रिश्ता उन्हें कुछ सिखा गया। रेखा को चाहने वाले कई थे, पर समझने वाला कोई नहीं। उनके जीवन के ये रिश्ते बतौर इंसान रेखा के दिल के दर्द और मजबूती की कहानी बयां करते हैं।

रेखा की जिंदगी के 25 अनसुने किस्से: जब 'अग्ली डकलिंग' कहकर उड़ाया गया मजाक, मजबूरी में बनीं बॉलीवुड की 'एवरग्रीन दीवा'

रेखा की जिंदगी के 25 अनसुने किस्से: जब 'अग्ली डकलिंग' कहकर उड़ाया गया मजाक, मजबूरी में बनीं बॉलीवुड की 'एवरग्रीन दीवा'बॉलीवुड की रहस्यमयी और दिलकश अदाकारा रेखा की जिंदगी किसी फिल्मी पटकथा से कम नहीं है। आर्थिक तंगी के चलते बचपन में स्कूल छूटने से लेकर इंडस्ट्री में 'अग्ली डकलिंग' का ताना झेलने तक, उन्होंने हर संघर्ष को मात दी। अफेयर्स के किस्से, टूटी शादियां, अनूठे शौक और अपनी शर्तों पर खुद को एक स्टाइल आइकन के रूप में गढ़ने की दास्तान रेखा को सिनेमा की सबसे दिलचस्प पहेली बनाती है। जानिए उनकी जिंदगी के 25 अनसुने पहलू।