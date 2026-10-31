'कांटे' फेम निर्देशक संजय गुप्ता का निधन, बाथरूम में गिरने से गई जान!

AICWA MOURNS THE DEMISE OF FILMMAKER SANJAY GUPTA The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened and shocked by the untimely passing of acclaimed director and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. Through films such as Aatish, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga, he gave Indian cinema a bold, stylish and unmistakable voice. His work brought a new energy to Bollywood and left a lasting mark on audiences and the industry alike. He has left us far too early. The news has left the entire Indian film fraternity in shock and disbelief. With his passing, an era of Indian cinema has come to an end. His contribution will always be remembered. AICWA prays for the peace of his soul and for strength and courage for his family in this difficult time. In recent times, the industry has lost one personality after another. This is a painful reminder of how precious every life is. | #SanjayGupta | #AICWA |#IndianCinema | #RIP | #Bollywood | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @_SanjayGupta | @duttsanjay | @TheJohnAbraham | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians |