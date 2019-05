छत्तीसगढ़ लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 परिणाम : ताजा दलीय स्थिति Live Update

Chhattisgarh

Bastar(ST) Baiduram Kashyap Deepak Baij -- Congress Is leading Bilaspur Arun Saw Atal Shrivastav -- BJP Is leading Durg Vijay Baghel Pratima Chandrakar -- BJP Is leading Janjgir-Champa (SC) Guharam Ajgale Ravi Bhardwaj -- BJP Is leading Kanker(ST) Mohan Mandav Biresh Thakur -- BJP Is leading Korba Jyoti Nand Dubey Jyotsna Mahant -- BJP Is leading Mahasamund Chunnilal Sahu Dhanendra Sahu -- Congress Is leading Raigarh(ST) Gomtee Sai Laljeet Singh Rathia -- BJP Is leading Raipur Sunil Soni Pramod Dubey -- BJP Is leading Rajnandgaon Santosh Pandey Bholaram Saiiu -- BJP Is leading Surguja(ST) Renuka Singh Khel Sai Singh -- BJP Is leading