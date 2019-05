Punjab

Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla (BJP) -- is leading Anandpur Sahib Narinder Singh Shergill Manish Tewari Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD) -- Congress is leading Bathinda Baljinder Kaur Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) -- SAD is leading Faridkot(SC) Sadhu Singh Mohd. Sadique Gulzar Singh Ranike (SAD) -- Congress is leading Fatehgarh Sahib(SC) Bajlinder Singh Chaunda Dr. Amar Singh Darbara Singh Guru (SAD) -- Congress is leading Ferozpur Harjinder Singh Kaka Sher Singh Ghubaya Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) -- SAD is leading Gurdaspur Peter Masih Cheeda Sunil Jakhar Sunny Deol (BJP) -- is leading Hoshiarpur(SC) Dr Ravjot Singh Rajkumar Chabbewal Sh. Som Prakash (BJP) -- BJP is leading Jalandhar Jora Singh Santokh Singh Shaudhary Charanjit Singh Atwal (SAD) -- Congress is leading Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Sidhu Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) Bibi Jagir Kaur (SAD) -- Congress is leading Ludhiana Tejpal Singh Ravneet Singh Bittu Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal (SAD) -- Congress is leading Patiala Nina Mittal Preneet Kaur Surjit Singh Rakhra (SAD) -- Congress is leading Sangrur Bhagwant Mann Kewal Singh Dhillon Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SAD) -- Aam Admi Party is leading