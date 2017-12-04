सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2017
शशि कपूर के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक... दी श्रद्धांजलि

फिल्म अभिनेता, निर्माता और निर्देशक शशि कपूर के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर छा गई। अपनी सज्जनता और विनम्रता के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले शशि कपूर का किसी से कोई विवाद नहीं था। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने दोस्त बनाए और अपने दिलदार स्वभाव के लिए जाने गए। पृथ्वी थिएटर्स के जरिये उन्होंने कई लोगों को अवसर दिए।
शशि कपूर के निधन से सोशल मीडिया पर कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। सभी दु:खी हुए और उन्होंने अपनी-अपनी तरह शशि कपूर को याद करते हुए उनके योगदान की सराहना की।


