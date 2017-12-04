शशि कपूर के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक... दी श्रद्धांजलि

4 दिसंबर 2017
Innumerable Bollywood dreams came to life watching your iconic dialogue, "Mere paas maa hai." Your tremendous contribution to cinema will always be remembered. RIP #ShashiKapoor ji— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 4 दिसंबर 2017
A great actor, a charming & happy soul, an inspiring humanitarian. We will miss you Shashi ji. RIP #ShashiKapoor— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) 4 दिसंबर 2017
Shashi sahib u will be always missed #RIPShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/rZ0iND523J— sonu sood (@SonuSood) 4 दिसंबर 2017
As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . pic.twitter.com/IzRvKDOXM9— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) 4 दिसंबर 2017
This is how I want to remember him.. the smile that won millions of hearts, the charmer, the gentleman, the enigmatic, handsome movie star whose films I grew up watching...RIP Shashiji ..Heartbroken but when I think of u in ur movies, all I want to do is smile pic.twitter.com/CQaczdO45n— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) 4 दिसंबर 2017
Saddened to hear of Shashiji’s demise. Indian film and theatre have lost one of its most benevolent father figures. It’s no wonder the skies in Mumbai weep. RIP. #Respect— रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) 4 दिसंबर 2017
Shashi Kapoor a hansome hero a daring producer a father figure to a lot of us struggling actors in the early eighties ,he and his gracious wife Jennifer gave us Prithvi theatre a haven for artists. May your gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti— Alok Nath (@aloknath) 4 दिसंबर 2017
You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 4 दिसंबर 2017
Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star #ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films...and precious memories.. RIP Shashi-ji.— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) 4 दिसंबर 2017
One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) 4 दिसंबर 2017
RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45
#SashiKapoor sir will be always remembered for his charismatic style,acting performances and his immense contribution to theatre. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. #OmShanti