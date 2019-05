हेमा मालिनी का लोकसभा 2019 का चुनाव परिणाम Live Update

Uttar Pradesh

Agra S.P. Singh Baghel Manoj Kumar Soni Preeta Harit -- S.P. Singh Baghel is leading Akbarpur Devendra Singh Bhole Nisha Sachan Rajaram Pal -- Devendra Singh Bhole is leading Aligarh Satish Kumar Gautam Ajit Baliyan Ch. Brijender Singh -- Satish Kumar Gautam is leading Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi Rajendra Patel -- -- Rita Bahuguna Joshi is leading Ambedkar Nagar Mukut Bihari Ritesh Pandey Ummed Singh Nishad -- Ritesh Pandey is leading Amethi Smriti Irani -- Rahul Gandhi -- Smriti Irani is leading Amroha Kanwar Singh Tanwar Kunwar Danish Ali Rashid Alvi -- Kunwar Danish Ali is leading Aonla Dharmendra Kashyap Ruchi Veera Kunwar Survaraj Singh -- Dharmendra Kashyap is leading Azamgarh Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' Akhilesh Yadav -- -- Akhilesh Yadav is leading Badaun Sangh Mitra Maurya Dharmendra Yadav Saleem Iqbal Shervani -- Sangh Mitra Maurya is trailing Baghpat Satya Pal Singh Jayant Chaudhary -- -- Jayant Chaudhary is leading Bahraich(SC) Akshayvara Lal Gaud Shabbir Valmiki Savitri Phule -- Akshayvara Lal Gaud is laeding Ballia Virendra Singh Mast -- -- -- SP's Sanatan Pandey is leading Banda R. K. Singh Patel Shyam Charan Gupta Bal Kunwar Patel -- R. K. Singh Patel is leading Bansgaon(SC) Kamlesh Paswan Sadal Prasad Kush Saurabh -- Kamlesh Paswan is leading Barabanki(SC) Upendra Rawat Ram Sagar Rawat Tanuj Punia -- Upendra Rawat is leading Bareilly Santosh Kumar Gangwar Bhagwat Saran Gangwar Praveen Aron -- Santosh Kumar Gangwar is leading Basti Harish Dwivedi Ramprasad Chaudhary Raj Kishore Singh -- Harish Dwivedi is leading Bhadohi Ramesh Bind Rangnath Mishra Rama Kant Yadav -- Ramesh Bind is leading Bijnor Bharatendra Singh Malook Nagar Naseemuddin Siddiqui -- Bharatendra Singh is leading Bulandshahr Bhola Singh Yogesh Verma Bansi Lal Pahadia -- Bhola Singh is leading Chandauli Mahendra Nath Pandey Sanjay Chauhan Shiv Kanya Kushwah -- Mahendra Nath Pandey is leading Deoria Ramapati Ram Tripathi Vinod Kumar Jaiswal Niaz Ahmed -- Ramapati Ram Tripathi is leading Dhaurahra Rekha Verma Arshad Ahmed Siddiqi Jitin Prasad -- Rekha Verma is leading Domariyaganj Jagdambika Pal Aftab Aalam -- -- Jagdambika Pal is leading Etah Rajveer Singh Devendra Yadav -- -- Rajveer Singh is leading Etawah(SC) Ram Katheria Kamlesh Katheria Ashok Dohare -- Ram Katheria is leading Faizabad Lallu Singh Anand Sen Nirmal Khatri -- Lallu Singh is leading Farrukhabad Mukesh Rajput Manoj Agarwal Salman Khursheed -- Mukesh Rajput is laeding Fatehpur Niranjan Jyoti Sukhdev Prasad Rakesh Sachan -- Niranjan Jyoti is leading Fatehpur Sikri Raj Kumar Chaher Shreebhagwan Sharma Raj Babbar -- Raj Kumar Chaher is leading Firozabad Chandra Sen Jadun Akshay Yadav -- -- Chandra Sen Jadun is leading Gautam Buddha Nagar Mahesh Sharma Satveer Arvind Singh Chauhan -- Mahesh Sharma is leading Ghaziabad General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) Suresh Bansal Dolly Sharma -- V. K. Singh is leading Ghazipur Manoj Sinha Afzal Ansari Ajit Pratap Kushwah -- Afzal Ansari is leading Ghosi Harinarayan Rajbhar Atul Rai Bal Krishna Chauhan -- Atul Rai is leading Gonda Kirti Vardhan Singh Vinod Kumar Urf Pandit Singh Smt. Krishan Patel -- Kirti Vardhan Singh is leading Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan Rambhuaal Nishad -- -- Ravi Kishan is leading Hamirpur Pushpendra Singh Chandel Dileep Kumar Singh Pritam Lodhi -- Pushpendra Singh Chandel is leading Hardoi(SC) Jai Prakash Rawat Usha Verma Virendra Kumar Verma -- Jai Prakash Rawat is leading Hathras(SC) Rajveer Singh Balmiki Ramji Lal Suman Trilokiram Diwakar -- Rajveer Singh Balmiki is leading Jalaun(SC) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Pankaj Singh Brij Lal Khabri -- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma is leading Jaunpur Krishna Pratap Singh Shyam Singh Yadav Devvrata Mishra -- Shyam Singh Yadav is leading Jhansi Anurag Sharma Shyam Sunder Singh Yadav Shiv Saran Kushwah -- Anurag Sharma is leading Kairana Pradeep Choudhary Tabassum Hasan Harinder Malik -- Tabassum Hasan is leading Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Chandradev Ram Yadav -- -- Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is leading Kannauj Subrat Pathak Dimple Yadav -- -- Dimple Yadav is leading Kanpur Satyadev Pachauri Ram Kumar Sriprakash Jaiswal -- Satyadev Pachauri is leading Kaushambi (SC) Vinod Kumar Sonkar Indrajeet Saroj Girish Chand Pasi -- Vinod Kumar Sonkar is leading Kheri Ajay Kumar Mishra Purvi Verma Zafar Ali Naqvi -- Ajay Kumar Mishra is leading Kushi Nagar Vijay Dubey Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha R P N Singh -- Vijay Dubey is leading Lalganj(SC) Neelam Sonkar Sangeeta Pankaj Mohan Sonkar -- Sangeeta is leading Lucknow Rajnath Singh Poonam Sinha -- -- Rajnath Singh is leading Machhlishahr V. P. Saroj T Ram -- -- V. P. Saroj is leading Maharajganj Pankaj Choudhary -- Supriya Shrinate -- Pankaj Choudhary is leading Mainpuri Prem Singh Shakya Mulayam Singh Yadav -- -- Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading Mathura Kunwar Narendra Singh Mahesh Pathak -- Hema Malini is leading Meerut Rajendra Agrawal Hazi Mohammad Yakoob Harendra Agarwal -- Rajendra Agrawal is leading Mirzapur Anupriya Patel Rajendar S Bind Lalitesh Pati Tripathi -- Anupriya Patel is leading Misrikh(SC) Ashok Kumar Rawat Nilu Satyarthi Manjari Rahi -- Ashok Kumar Rawat is leading Mohanlalganj(SC) Kaushal Kishore C.L. Verma Ramshankar Bhargava -- Kaushal Kishore is leading Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Dr. S T Hassan Imran Pratapgarhiya -- Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar is leading Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyanl Ajit Singh -- -- Ajit Singh is leading Nagina(SC) Yashwant Singh Girish Chandra Omwati Devi Jatav -- Girish Chandra is leading Phulpur Keshri Patel Pandhari Yadav Pankaj Niranjan -- Keshri Patel is leading Pilibhit Varun Gandhi Hemraj Verma -- -- Varun Gandhi is leading Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta Ashok Kumar Tripati Ratna Singh -- Sangam Lal Gupta is leading Rae Bareli Dinesh Pratap Singh -- Smt. Sonia Gandhi -- Sonia Gandhi is leading Rampur Jaya Prada Azam Khan Sanjay Kapur -- Azam Khan is leading Robertsganj(SC) Pakauri Lal Bhailal Kol Bhagwati Prasad Choudhary -- Pakauri Lal is leading Saharanpur Raghav Lakhanpal Haji Fazulrahman Imran Masood -- Haji Fazulrahman is leading Salempur Ravindra Kushawaha RS Kushwaha Rajesh Mishra -- Ravindra Kushawaha is leading Sambhal Parmeshwar Lal Saini Shafiqur Rahman Barq Major J.P. Singh -- Shafiqur Rahman Barq is leading Sant Kabir Nagar Praveen Kumar Nishad Bhishm Shankar urf Kushal Tiwari Parvez Khan -- Bhishm Shankar urf Kushal Tiwari is leading Shahjahanpur(SC) Arun Sagar Chandra Jauhar Brahma swaroop sagar -- Chandra Jauhar is leading Shrawasti Daddan Ramasheromani Verma Dhirender Pratap Singh -- Ramasheromani Verma is leading Sitapur Rajesh Verma Nakul Dube Kaisar Jahan -- Rajesh Verma is leading Sultanpur Maneka Sanjay Gandhi Chandrabhadra Singh Sanjay Singh -- Maneka Sanjay Gandhi is leading Unnao Sakshi Maharaj Pooja Pal Annu Tandon -- Sakshi Maharaj is leading Varanasi Narendra Modi Shalini Yadav Ajay Rai -- Narendra Modi is leading