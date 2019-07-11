अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर आमिर खान तक आए टीम इंडिया के सपोर्ट में, हार के बाद बढ़ाया खिलाड़ियों का हौसला

भारत की टीम भले ही मैच हार गई हो लेकिन टीम की परफॉर्मेंस और हौसले ने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया। जहां एक तरफ देश की जनता ने इंडियन टीम की जमकर तारीफें की वहीं बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी खिलाड़ियों का हौसला बढ़ाया। अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर आमिर खान जैसे सितारे टीम के साथ खड़े दिखाई दिए।
अमिताभ बच्चने के इस ट्वीट पर फैन्स खूब कमेंट कर रहे हैं और टीम इंडिया का साथ देने की बात कर रहे हैं।
Thank you #IndianCricketTeam for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you. pic.twitter.com/ArwdoroPmF— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2019
Yesterday was ours, today was theirs... You win some, you lose some... Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN!— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019
Wish we had won we lost by 2cms today when Dhoni got run out. Team India played well in the tournament. Proud of their commitment. Congratulations NewZealand. Great fielding and bowling.— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 10, 2019
You sure as hell won that today @imjadeja Outstanding in the field, with the bat and super with the ball too! Thank you for playing with all your heart & giving us hope til the end https://t.co/q6j44DIfQx— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 10, 2019