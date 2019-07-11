गुरुवार, 11 जुलाई 2019
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. मिर्च-मसाला

अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर आमिर खान तक आए टीम इंडिया के सपोर्ट में, हार के बाद बढ़ाया खिलाड़ियों का हौसला

10 जुलाई को भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में न्यूजीलैंड से हार का सामना करना पड़ा, जिसके बाद भारत का विश्व जीतने का सफर खत्म हो गया।

भारत की टीम भले ही मैच हार गई हो लेकिन टीम की परफॉर्मेंस और हौसले ने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया। जहां एक तरफ देश की जनता ने इंडियन टीम की जमकर तारीफें की वहीं बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी खिलाड़ियों का हौसला बढ़ाया। अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर आमिर खान जैसे सितारे टीम के साथ खड़े दिखाई दिए।

अमिताभ बच्चन ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम द्वारा विश्व कप-2019 में किए गए प्रदर्शन की जमकर तारीफ की। अमिताभ ने ट्वीट किया, इंडिया इंडिया इंडिया...वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में आपने क्या गेम खेला...आप लड़े और चैम्पियंस की तरह खेले। आप अभी भी ग्रेटेस्ट और बेस्ट टीम हो वर्ल्ड की।

अमिताभ बच्चने के इस ट्वीट पर फैन्स खूब कमेंट कर रहे हैं और टीम इंडिया का साथ देने की बात कर रहे हैं।

बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान ने भी टीम इंडिया के लिए ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'विराट आज किस्मत साथ नहीं थी। आज हमारा दिन नहीं था। मेरे लिए तो भारत ने तब ही वर्ल्ड कप जीत लिया था जब टीम ने पहले स्थान पर आकर सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पाई थी। पूरे टूर्नामेंट के दौरान आप बहुत अच्छा खेले। काश कल बारिश नहीं हुई होती..तो शायद नतीजे कुछ और होते, लेकिन शानदार प्रदर्शन आप सभी पर गर्व है...लव।'
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि, अपने खेल और अपने प्रयासों के लिए #IndianCricketTeam का धन्यवाद। आपने बहुत अच्छा खेला। आप हमें एक साथ बांधते हैं। हमारे अंदर के भारतीय को जगाने और हमें एक करने के लिए शुक्रिया। आप हमेशा हमारे हीरो रहेंगे। वी लव यू।
वरुण धवन ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि, टीम इंडिया के लिए रिस्पेक्ट और उनका धन्यवाद हमें सब कुछ देने के लिए।

सुनील शेट्टी ने लिखा, 'कल का दिन हमारा था, आज का दिन उनका है... तुम थोड़ा जीते.. थोड़ा हारे... अच्छा खेले टीम इंडिया। हमेशा तुम्हारा फैन रहूंगा।
कॉमेडियन सुनील ग्रोवर ने ट्वीट किया, काश हम जीत गए होते, हम आज 2 सेमी से हार गए जब धोनी रन आउट हो गए। टीम इंडिया ने टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। उनकी प्रतिबद्धता पर गर्व है। बधाई हो न्यूज़ीलैंड। शानदार फील्डिंग और गेंदबाजी।
सोफी चौधरी ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, जडेजा आपने उम्मीद बांधे रखी कि हम लोग मैच जीतेंगे। मैदान पर जबरदस्त रहे, फिर चाहे बॉलिंग हो या फिर बैटिंग। दिल से खेलने के लिए और आखिर तक उम्मीद बांधे रखने के लिए शुक्रिया।

 

सम्बंधित जानकारी

-->

और भी पढ़ें :